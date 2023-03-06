The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito just co-sponsored a bill that, if enacted, would largely end America's illegal immigration crisis. The rest of West Virginia's congressional delegation would be wise to follow her lead.

The Accountability Through Electronic Verification Act would require all U.S. employers to use E-Verify. The free federal portal allows businesses to quickly determine if their recent hires are authorized to work in the United States.

Reginald Parks is a former West Virginia State Police officer and a sales professional in the automotive industry for more than 35 years. He lives near Charleston.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you