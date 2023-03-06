Sen. Shelley Moore Capito just co-sponsored a bill that, if enacted, would largely end America's illegal immigration crisis. The rest of West Virginia's congressional delegation would be wise to follow her lead.
The Accountability Through Electronic Verification Act would require all U.S. employers to use E-Verify. The free federal portal allows businesses to quickly determine if their recent hires are authorized to work in the United States.
It's incredibly easy to use: Employers simply input an employee's name, birth date and Social Security number from the paper I-9 form that all new hires already fill out when they start jobs. E-Verify then cross-references that information against people's government-issued IDs to confirm their identity and eligibility, typically within a few seconds. E-Verify confirms over 98% of applicants as eligible within 24 hours -- with no further action required from employers.
The remainder receive tentative "non-confirmation" status, and upon further review the system finds nearly all of these tentative non-confirmeds are, indeed, unauthorized to work in the United States. The error rate is miniscule -- just 12 out of every 10,000 hires are initially flagged as tentative non-confirmeds but later found eligible.
Numerous studies have shown that E-Verify laws deter illegal immigration. In Alabama, which mandated that virtually all employers use E-Verify starting in 2012, the population of illegal immigrant workers dropped 57% below what the population would have been without the mandate, according to a 2017 analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Arizona recorded a 33% drop in the eight years following its 2008 E-Verify mandate. Mississippi saw an incredible 83% decline in the seven years after its 2008 mandate. And Utah notched a 34% decrease in the five years after its 2010 implementation.
As one paper in the IZA Journal of Migration put it, "requiring employers to use E-Verify has a large negative effect on the number of unauthorized immigrants in a state."
E-Verify is so effective because it turns off the "jobs magnet" that attracts illegal migrants who come in search of economic opportunity. Without hope of stable employment, it makes little sense to travel hundreds or thousands of miles over dangerous terrain to the United States. E-Verify humanely discourages those folks from making that journey in the first place.
That opens up job opportunities for Americans and legal immigrants. In states with mandatory E-Verify, unemployment rates for citizen and legal-immigrant populations have fallen alongside illegal immigration.
Meanwhile, research shows that mandating E-Verify increases wages for low-skilled legal workers, who frequently compete with illegal immigrants for jobs. One study found that in states with nearly universal E-Verify mandates, the program reduces the wages of illegal immigrant men from Mexico by 8% while boosting the wages of legally present Hispanic men -- whether native-born or naturalized -- by up to 9%.
But despite the system's successful track record -- or rather, because of it -- most corporations don't use E-Verify unless forced to do so. Their reasoning is simple, albeit cynical: Illegal immigrants will accept lower wages and worse working conditions.
More often than not, this wage-fleecing goes right to corporate bottom lines. Employers and other "users of illegal immigrants" make between $107 billion and $128 billion per year off illegal immigrants, according to one estimate. Corporate America won't abandon its supply of cheap, illegal labor unless lawmakers intervene.
E-Verify requirements are wildly popular. Voters support mandatory E-Verify by a 69-18 margin, according to a nationwide Rasmussen poll conducted in early February. And that support crosses party lines, with Republicans favoring it by a 78-12 margin, independents supporting it by a 68-18 margin, and Democrats approving by a 61-23 margin. An E-Verify bill in the U.S. House of Representatives -- similar to Sen. Capito's bill -- has already attracted bipartisan support.
Senator Capito is right to push E-Verify. Every Senate Republican -- and every Senate Democrat, too -- should work to protect American workers and legal immigrants.
Reginald Parks is a former West Virginia State Police officer and a sales professional in the automotive industry for more than 35 years. He lives near Charleston.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.