My life’s work is serving the students of Cabell County. Through my 40-year teaching career and my eight years serving on the school board, I gained insight, knowledge, and understanding of the many facets of public education. I believe that all children can learn and be successful.
My voting record includes support for community schools, CEP universal meals program and summer feeding program, one-to-one technology for all students, expansion of CTE career offerings, resource officers, counselors and nurses placed in every school, and hiring district social workers and a district psychologist. I supported $30 million dollars in capital improvements, including construction of the new Highlawn Elementary School. I voted for pay raises for all employees and a continuance of the attendance incentive. It is a board member’s responsibility to help manage our $165 million dollar annual operating budget in such a way as to prioritize meeting the academic, social, and emotional needs of every student while being fiscally responsible.
Cabell County Schools are entering a new era of growth and opportunities for all students. Student achievement scores are improving. The dropout rate is dropping. The 2021 graduation rate was 89%, the highest in county history. A huge effort has been made to improve communications and engagement of parents and community members. Our school district is recognized as a state leader in education innovation, school finance, and leadership development.
Thanks to Cabell County voters’ passage of an $87.5 million school construction bond, new buildings will be constructed for Meadows Elementary, Davis Creek Elementary, and Milton Elementary. Additionally, the Cabell County Career Technology Center will move to a state-of-the-art facility in the former Sears building. Safe school entrances and renovations will be completed across the county.
The next school board will be challenged to make decisions that affect thousands of children, staff, parents, and community members. During a time of inflation, the board will oversee the largest school construction project in West Virginia history. The goals of the new board must be to improve student achievement, increase school safety, expand career technical education, serve the physical and emotional needs of at-risk children, expand special needs programs, and demonstrate fiscal responsibility. We must increase salaries and improve benefits for professional and service personnel in order to retain our highly qualified staff and be competitive with surrounding states.
The board must plan for the expected and unexpected including a resurgence of the COVID virus or violence within our schools. We must always have our focus on the safety of our students while providing a premiere educational experience.
If re-elected, I will serve as a full-time board member and continue to work in a spirit of cooperation and transparency among all stakeholders. I will continue to be an advocate for positive change that focuses on student achievement and preparing students for future success. My decisions will always be made on the basis of what is in the best interests of our students.