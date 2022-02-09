I am the proud son of Mullens, West Virginia. I spent my life and most of my career there, except for college and law school, and when I moved to Charleston in 2013 to take a position in state government. Although I live in South Charleston now, Mullens is, and will always be, home.
I got a great education in Mullens. We had wonderful teachers who both instructed and inspired us. I never felt limited in college or law school. I was blessed with wondrous instruction on both the subject matters as well as critical thinking. I wish I could name all who inspired me. I bless and thank them.
Some of the discussions and legislation of the past few weeks have me thinking. (To borrow a line from “Beauty and the Beast”: a dangerous pastime, I know.)
In seventh grade, we discussed the concept of “separate but equal” in Mr. Berger’s science class. Mr. Berger was a great science and Spanish teacher. He was also African American. He had lived through “separate but equal” both as a student and as a teacher. He told us about those experiences.
That was a topic way back then, when busing was being tried to bring about diversity and more equitable education in the classroom. We discussed that in Mr. Berger’s science class. Mr. Berger explained it to us. Even as a seventh-grader, I gained a greater understanding of the challenges we face to make sure all had an equal opportunity to the best education.
We didn’t learn science that day.
Mr. Ellison was my ninth grade English teacher. He was a great teacher, a great coach and a great person.
Ninth grade was soon after Roe v. Wade. Even for ninth-graders, it was on our minds because it was in the news. Somehow it came up in English class, and Mr. Ellison allowed us to discuss it. Mr. Ellison led the discussion in a respectful way and didn’t allow it to digress into name calling or snide remarks. We learned, as well as ninth-graders could, about the legal background and the possible ramifications of Roe.
We didn’t learn English that day.
My point is, I trust teachers to discern content and discussion, even if off topic. They shouldn’t push their own religious, political or other beliefs. I trust them not to, and I trust the education system will intervene when lines are crossed. But I trust educators to fairly lead a meaningful discussion of the issues of the day. Students are curious and thirsty for learning beyond the classroom. The classroom is a great place to respectfully satisfy that curiosity.
The Legislature is now considering a constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to set school curriculum instead of the professionals at school boards. What a horrible idea.
I didn’t trust myself or my colleagues in the Legislature to set curriculum or parameters when I was there, and I similarly don’t trust this Legislature to do so now. They don’t have the requisite professional expertise.
We need to stop micromanaging the classroom and let teachers teach. Education is beyond what’s in the lesson plan for the day. It involves encouraging and developing creative minds and thinking, as well as respect for each other and differing experiences and views.
I’m thankful I had teachers like Mr. Berger and Mr. Ellison to show me that. Mr. Berger and Mr. Ellison are not part of some bygone era. Teachers like that still exist today across this state. They want to help educate our students and prepare them for the paths ahead.
We should thank them and let them do their jobs.