Progressive Democrats claim their Build Back Better Act would do great things for blue collar Americans if they could just get the 50 Senate votes they need to make it law.
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin knows better. Back in December he said he couldn’t vote for the massive spending bill, and last month he declared it “dead.”
Whether it’s truly dead remains to be seen; progressives are sure to try to pass it again, in whole or in part. But if the bill finally meets its demise, we’ll have Manchin to thank. He understands what working class citizens need. And it isn’t Build Back Better, which would funnel a massive amount of money from regular taxpayers to rich liberal donors.
Specifically, two provisions in the bill are giveaways to the very people who fund Democratic campaign coffers — wealthy residents of high-tax states and trial lawyers.
The first of these two schemes would increase the state and local tax deduction cap, known as SALT.
Unlike West Virginia, some states impose income taxes in the double digits. Right now, individuals can only deduct the first $10,000 of their local and state taxes from their federal taxable income. Build Back Better would raise the deductible limit to $80,000, which is more than most Americans make in a year.
The median household income here in the Mountain State is $48,850. That means that under the proposed bill, a Silicon Valley investor could take the entire amount a West Virginia family earns in a year as a gift from the government.
Now, if rich people want to live in high-tax habitats like California, Hawaii, New York and New Jersey, that’s their choice. But there’s no reason citizens of low-tax states should have to bankroll them.
Yet that’s what Build Back Better would require. In West Virginia, the typical household pays only $2,300 in state income and local property taxes. They’d never get to take advantage of an $80,000 tax deduction. But they would have to pick up a greater share of the federal tax burden. Raising the SALT cap could cut the government’s tax intake by $475 billion over five years.
The bill’s giveaway to trial lawyers is just as egregious. Attorneys who take big cases to trial often work on contingency — meaning they get a percentage of the settlement if they win. This system encourages lawyers to focus on strong cases, helping keep frivolous lawsuits from clogging up the courts.
Lawyers working on contingency can deduct litigation costs from their federal taxes — but only once the case is over, and only if they lost. Build Back Better would change the rules so that lawyers can deduct litigation expenses right away and keep the deduction even if they later win the case.
This would put $2.5 billion directly into trial lawyers’ pockets. Yet they already earn $162,000 a year on average — more than three times the West Virginian median household income.
Manchin saw through the rhetoric about how much Build Back Better was supposed to help ordinary Americans — and stopped these subsidies for the super-rich from becoming law. He may have to do so again. But now we know he’ll stand his ground for working West Virginians.