“Power does not corrupt. Fear corrupts ... perhaps the fear of a loss of power.”
— John Steinbeck
Term limits on executive power is an American tradition that began with the founding of our country and was later enshrined in our Constitution as amendment. At the state level, many governments have adopted term limits for all their executive offices, including the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, auditor and agriculture commissioner.
Term limits have been embraced by the people of both parties; there are few ideas in politics as unifying as the support for limiting an elected official’s time in office. Those who oppose this policy are not the average citizens, but instead those who have a grip on political power and refuse to release it. Sixteen states already have term limits on constitutional offices, and this number will only continue to grow.
However, this is not the case in West Virginia. While our governor is limited to two consecutive terms, constitutional officeholders do not have term limits and can seek re-election an unlimited amount of times. For example, Gus Douglass was the longest-serving agriculture commissioner and was in office for 44 years.
After leaving office in 2014, an audit by the West Virginia Legislature found serious mismanagement, potential fraud, and lack of oversight of a loan program operated by the Department of Agriculture during Douglass’ tenure. Darrell McGraw served as attorney general for 20 years, which ended in allegations of corruption and an electoral loss in 2012.
The longest-serving incumbent in a constitutional office currently is state Treasurer John Perdue.
After two successive FBI investigations for alleged political corruption during his time in office, Treasurer Perdue has decided to seek a seventh term that would put him in office for nearly 30 years.
As with any political fiefdom, the officeholder’s chief concern and objective becomes the survival and sustainment of the status quo in order to maintain power. The longer they are in office the more loyalists or political patrons that are hired to become part of the machine, which in turn puts greater focus on the consolidation of power. The jobs and livelihoods of these loyalists become dependent on — you guessed it — maintaining the status quo. The election for state treasurer this year is about the status quo versus change. Change is the clarifying juncture from which all improvement upon public policy flows. A term-limited officeholder is more inclined to enact change improvements, innovate and implement a strong policy agenda because limited time forces them to do so.
If elected treasurer, I pledge to the people of West Virginia that I will only serve in my position for no more than two terms. I will not only push for this reform but will lead the effort to adopt term limits in the state. In order to rein in executive power and put West Virginia on the right path for a prosperous future, I’m asking you for your vote to finally term limit Treasurer Perdue this November at the ballot box.