Many of us have heard the recent news regarding Steel Dynamic’s investment in the aluminum mill project proposed for our area, Ashland, Kentucky.

If Time Magazine were a local magazine rather than a national publication, then for better or for worse, Craig Bouchard, the original CEO on the project, would probably make Time’s “Person of the Year” because of the attention that this project has garnered in our Tri-State. Honestly, the reason that this project received so much attention by our community is because producing metals was the lifeblood of the Tri-State for decades. Many of those steel-producing jobs have disappeared in our area, yet many of our skilled, anxious-to-work craftsmen, and offspring of those craftsmen, remain.

Robert Slagel is president, CEO, and owner of Portable Solutions Group. He lives in Ironton.

