As most West Virginians know, too many in our state have been left behind when it comes to broadband Internet access. West Virginia currently ranks 44th in the country in terms of connectivity to broadband, leaving over 400,000 of our citizens without access to a service. Let that sink in. Broadband access is essential to economic, educational, and healthcare opportunities, yet a full fifth of our state remains unconnected. And with only 39% of West Virginians having access to affordable broadband (defined as a plan for under $60), the on ramp to those opportunities is often simply out of reach for many household budgets.
Nationally, there has never been a greater focus by policymakers on building more affordable and robust broadband networks. However, a fully staffed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is critical to making those things happen. Among other things, the FCC is tasked with ensuring that all Americans, no matter who they are, where they live, or how much money they make, can get access to crucial communications networks. This includes the most important network of our lifetimes, broadband internet.
Over the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to work with and get to know Gigi Sohn, President Biden’s nominee for the fifth and final seat on the FCC. To improve outcomes for West Virginia, I can think of no better choice for the final commissioner seat than Ms. Sohn.
For her entire career spanning over 30 years, Ms. Sohn has worked to ensure that communications networks are affordable and robust. For the past 20 years, her work has focused largely on ensuring access to broadband, particularly in rural areas of the U.S. She helped members of Congress shape the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, providing $65 billion for broadband deployment and to subsidize households that cannot afford a broadband connection. The FCC will play a critical role in implementing that law, ensuring that West Virginians who cannot currently access broadband, either because it is unavailable or unaffordable, will be able to receive everything broadband has to offer.
Ms. Sohn has worked with members of the West Virginia Legislature, Democrats and Republicans alike, to develop solutions to overcome the challenges in deploying affordable broadband. She is solution-oriented and does not pursue her work through a partisan lens. Instead, she works toward achieving a shared goal, helping people get the tools they need to advance in today’s digital economy.
This is in sharp contrast to the caricature of Ms. Sohn portrayed by Kent Leonhardt in his Jan. 30 op-ed in The Herald-Dispatch. It is clear that Mr. Leonhardt has never met Ms. Sohn. His hit piece was brimming with innuendo and outright lies. He attacked her positions on communications policy, her social media activity and her character, none of which was backed by attribution or a shred of proof. He chose alarmist, libelous, and defamatory language. He chose to divide rather than put his time toward finding solutions.
Gigi Sohn’s confirmation is supported by 250 organizations and policy experts and over 350,000 ordinary citizens. Many of them are Republicans, companies, and organizations on the right end of the political spectrum. These include the CEO of Newsmax, the president of OANN, and the Parents Television and Media Council (PTMC). They support Ms. Sohn because, in the words of the president of PTMC, “She has always been a straight-shooter, she has always listened, and she has always carefully considered whatever we had to say. And while we may agree or disagree on a specific issue, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to base policy decisions not on what best serves a particular industry but on what best serves the public interest.”
West Virginians need a fully functional FCC and an FCC commissioner who will work for them. Gigi Sohn is that person.