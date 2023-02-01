The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Economists may disagree over the magnitude and timing of America’s future growth in electric vehicle production, but it’s clear that a shortage of vital metals for batteries is a potential threat of crisis proportions sufficient to justify action now.

There are two ways to address this. One is increased domestic mineral mining; the other is increased imports from neighboring and friendly countries. But the best way, the one that makes the most sense, is a combination of the two.

Robert W. Chase, Ph.D., P.E., is a retired professor and chair of the Department of Petroleum Engineering and Geology at Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you