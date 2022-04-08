In his March 11 press release, Gov. Jim Justice called upon the Legislature to designate $5 million to support a children’s hospital in Ukraine. I applaud this action, yet I am deeply concerned about another statement in the same press release: “…in this day and time, all of the renewable forms of energy … are just parsley around the plate … God will give us time for the smart people of the world to solve the riddle. If there is truly climate change going on, He will give us time …”
Today, I want to challenge Gov. Justice and our elected officials to listen to the “smart people” of our time — scientists — who are telling us that our time for playing games with our environment is rapidly running out. If Gov. Justice truly is concerned about the future of Ukrainian and West Virginian children, he should be paying attention to the scientific reports. Climate change is already happening, and all nations need to take urgent action.
As a Presbyterian minister, I know that climate disruption is, first and foremost, a moral issue. Clinging to the dirty fuels of the past — including coal, oil and gas — disregards the best interests of children everywhere. People are suffering from pollution, natural disasters and now war as leaders use fossil fuels in their fight to increase their power.
It’s one thing to place our trust in God with a posture of humility, but quite another to “drill, baby, drill” and expect God to save us from ourselves. God’s Earth provides us with abundant, clean energy from the sun and wind. I cannot accept that God’s plan is to clean up after us when we poison our air and water.
I am just one of a growing number of faith leaders refusing to passively accept casualties of an economy that relies on burning fossil fuels. Instead, I call on all leaders — Gov. Justice and our senators and representatives in Washington — to commit to policies that care for God’s Earth and people. Rather than relying on the status quo, let’s dream bigger and work together to create hope and abundance despite today’s difficulties. Without such leadership, we’re in danger of ignoring nature’s warnings and disrespecting the God who created it.
As Pope John Paul II said: “When man turns his back on the Creator’s plan, he provokes a disorder which has inevitable repercussions on the rest of the created order. … The seriousness of ecological degradation lays bare the depth of man’s moral crisis.” (From “Peace with God the Creator, Peace with All of Creation”)
Humankind has the potential to continue innovating toward cleaner, healthier technology. So why choose self-destruction when these life-giving options are within our grasp? To be sure, we need to help workers — people who have made great sacrifices for all of us — in our transition from the fossil fuel industry. But we must refuse to accept the high price fossil fuels continually demand: black lung disease, polluted air and water and climate disruption.
Our leaders in Congress have an opportunity to brighten our future through climate investments, and Sen. Joe Manchin holds a lot of influence. I pray our elected leaders will recognize the importance of energy efficiency and renewable energy as our path to energy independence and our best hope of restoring the world to peace.