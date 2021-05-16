Over two and a half centuries ago, James Otis of Boston coins the phrase “taxation without representation is tyranny.” Insufficient representation in the British Parliament propels the American colonies into a war of independence.
The founding fathers establish a new government. Citizens ask Benjamin Franklin, “What sort of government have constitutional delegates created?” He answers, “A republic, if you can keep it.” This constitutional federal republic entrusts elected federal and state representatives with the rule of law.
Upon Abraham Lincoln’s election as president, the republic faces a crisis. Southern states proclaim that prohibiting slavery in U.S. territories violates the Constitution. Eleven states secede from the Union. Civil war ends that secession but fails resolution of underlying cultural issues surrounding slavery. Enter the Jim Crow era.
A century later, the civil rights movement wins meaningful voter rights. Then the Supreme Court in 2013 rules on the unconstitutionality of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. In 2010, the court equates freedom of speech with money. They overturn more than 100 years of restrictions on election spending. Now the court ponders election donor privacy instead of citizen need for equitable treatment under the rule of law.
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. writes from a Birmingham jail, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” Today, the rigged system of campaign funding enables dark money influence to circumvent the rule of law. The people’s lawyer, Louis D. Brandeis, advocates equity when noting, “If we desire respect for the law, we must first make the law respectable.”
Roger Combs
Ona