I’ve been lectured by more than one social media “expert” on the limits of my expertise. It’s no insult when they tell me I should stick to politics and leave sports and other subjects alone. I acknowledge their wisdom and agree. But there is a caveat to it all. In my opinion, all things are political to some extent.
Political games are played in work places, lodges, neighborhoods and even church organizations.
“It’s not what you know, it’s who you know,” the late Clay County Delegate Bob Reed said at a gathering years ago. “And I know a lot of people.” He was reelected.
So, I may deserve social media criticism by offering my opinion that it is time for Marshall head football coach Doc Holliday to retire. In that, however, I join a genuine expert in sports columnist Chuck Landon. He has forgotten more about sports than I’ll ever know.
Actually, Landon is kinder in his evaluation of Holliday’s coaching than I. He thinks a .611 winning percentage is impressive, and I’ll concede we could have done worse these past 11 years. Mark Snyder’s disastrous tenure comes to mind.
I’ve bled green and white all my life. I was off campus when the plane crashed but felt it just as surely as if I’d been there. I saw the days of Sonny Randle, but I sat at Fairfield for much better times, too.
Being an also-ran in Conference USA should not be the goal. When Marshall moved to Number 15 in the nation during this past season, we all felt the potential. Then came three disastrous losses.
Landon is right, as usual. Politics aside, it’s time for Doc to retire.
In the political arena, having a vibrant coach might embolden some legislators and maybe even Gov. Jim Justice to push for a resumption of the Herd-WVU football series.
When then-Gov. Joe Manchin brokered the last deal, he had to strongarm WVU officials to do it. The game is a win-win for the state financially. It shows both schools’ commitment to promoting West Virginia.
Justice has no trouble using his iron hand with Mountain State residents. Given his handling of COVID-19, he could just decree that the game be played.
Seriously, some legislators along with the Governor should look at WVU officials and say, “play the game or else.” And mean it.
That’s real politics.
Politics, sports and even religion do mix.
Incoming Republican State Treasurer Riley Moore was in the process of moving from his Eastern Panhandle home to Charleston this week. As we all know by now, the state constitution requires that statewide elected officials (known as the Board of Public Works), reside in Charleston during their term.
When sworn in Jan. 18, Moore will make it a clean sweep of all GOP statewide officials. He is a rising star, representing the iconic family of the late Gov. Arch A. Moore Jr., still a beloved legend in the state.
Riley Moore said he has been pleased with the transition from the administration of long time Democrat Treasurer John Perdue to his. “I have nothing but good things to say about how cooperative and helpful John has been,” he said.
The “Logan influence” continues in the governor’s office with the naming of
Brian Abraham as Justice’s new chief of staff.
We all know the previous governor, Earl Ray Tomblin, was from Logan County, while Abraham represents the younger generation of an influential Logan political family.
Abraham has served as Justice’s general counsel since January 2017. He served 10 years as Logan County prosecutor before that.
Many in the Logan area felt that Tomblin avoided giving special treatment to southern West Virginia. They thought he didn’t want to reinforce his image as a southern West Virginia politico.