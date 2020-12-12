Those who have experienced the ups and downs of politics realize it can be a controlling master. “The thrill of victory; the agony of defeat” fits the sport of politics as well as athletics.
Seldom has the country at large seen a presidential election that is so divisive as 2020. While “the sky is falling” liberals wring their hands because President Trump didn’t immediately concede defeat, he has simply been pursuing his right to legal challenges.
Meanwhile, the world awaits the outcome.
Every American — including Joe Biden — should want an honest vote count. What’s wrong with that?
With state lawmakers assuming they’ll be redistricting due to population loss after the 2020 census, much speculation abounds. It is generally accepted that if the state sinks from three congressional districts to two, current Second District Representative Alex Mooney is most in danger of being gerrymandered out. With all three current representatives being Republicans, it boils down to who the GOP would rather sacrifice.
Mooney is vulnerable for several reasons, primarily the notion that he is still a “carpetbagger.” He has done little to challenge that reputation. As recently as four years ago, then- Charleston Mayor Danny Jones admitted he had never met his district’s congressman. Even since, Mooney has spent little time in the capital city that is the heart of his district.
Mooney came into the state’s Eastern Panhandle solely to run for Congress and those outside that area seldom see him. It’s safe to say he’s more involved with Martinsburg than he is St. Albans. Mooney is also not deeply involved with state party politics, and that makes him more vulnerable if a district is lost.
Therefore, the overwhelming GOP legislative majority will be looking to draw districts that favor party favorites David McKinley and Carol Miller.
The biggest question seems to be whether the state would be divided east-west or north-south if there are just two districts. I believe McKinley and Miller would prefer to have a northern district and a southern one.
It’s also certain that most GOP legislators will insist on following the legislation passed a few years ago to have single-member House of Delegates districts. This will be fascinating to watch since good old-fashioned politics will rule the day.
Some had speculated that Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s COVID-19 and pneumonia illnesses might jeopardize him joining other states before the U.S. Supreme Court to essentially contest the presidential results.
Morrisey has been recuperating at home from the illnesses. He told me Wednesday after filing his briefing in the case that he is much improved but still has a way to go. It’s hard to slow a good man down.
The death of an American hero, Brigadier General Chuck Yeager, this week brought thousands of well-deserved accolades for the life he lived.
The man who broke the sound barrier was active for most of his 97 years.
Among Yeager biographical stories shared at his passing, his flying adventures were the theme, as well they should be.
Those who have read Yeager’s autobiography also realize he was born at Myra in a solidly Republican family when those were few and far between at his Lincoln County home base along the Mud River.
Anyone who has missed it might want a copy of “Yeager,” which he co-authored with Leo Janos.
One item Yeager never talked much about was flying under Charleston’s South Side Bridge in 1948. Apparently unplanned and without proper protocol, hundreds of witnesses have told of the feat.
Not that there ever were, but there’s few of Yeager’s stature left.
The swirling rumors that state Republicans would try to remove party Chair Melody Potter have definitely subsided since the election. Nothing gains more friends in politics than winning. Regardless of how much or little Potter had to do with it, West Virginia’s GOP was clearly successful Nov. 3.
It’s difficult to oust a chairperson whose party just won all statewide offices, all House of Representatives seats and a supermajority in both houses of the Legislature.
Potter is controversial and has ruled as the “Iron Lady” of the state GOP. None of that matters when you win.
Some think the super Republican majority means the Legislature will reign in the rule by executive order of Gov. Jim Justice. Justice has been aptly nicknamed “King Jim” during the COVID crisis by ultra right wing Republicans.
I have some doubt legislators will do much about it. As long as it takes the Legislature to deal with trivial business, addressing COVID-19 will surely take more than the entire session.
Frustration may be the biggest product legislators produce in 2021.