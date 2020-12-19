Whether it’s currency or the political process, a great nation must be made up of citizens who have confidence in their governmental processes and resources.
Unfortunately, Americans have many reasons not to trust their national institutions and little to believe in.
I’ve commented throughout the 2020 election process that the re-election of President Donald Trump was not a life or death proposition to me. Unlike some, I’ve managed to be critical of this Republican president when it was appropriate.
His constant bickering with political enemies was — and is — not presidential. Many of his legendary tweets should never have been written.
Still, when one considers the treatment Trump received from his critics over four long years and adds in just the circumstantial evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, he becomes a sympathetic figure to reasonable people.
The Supreme Court refused to hear legitimate challenges to the 2020 results. With a supposed 6-3 “conservative” majority, they should have at least given Trump his day in court. They did not.
Ruling against the president’s position after hearing the evidence would have done wonders to persuade Trumpsters that their man lost fair and square. Refusing to hear it makes it appear that the court was in on the conspiracy to deny Trump a second term. Who is hiding something?
The nation is facing a rough four years after officials denied Trump any semblance of fairness. Without or with encouragement from the president, his supporters will continue to protest, organize and make life miserable for Democrats.
As mentioned, Trump could actually be his own worst enemy, believe it or not.
Keeping a running feud going, even with some members of his own party, was detrimental to him. One need only look at Arizona, where he seemingly could not avoid taking verbal shots at the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, as an example. Carrying Arizona on Nov. 3 would have been helpful, indeed.
Likewise, on the local scene, it seems Del. John Mandt Jr. (R-Cabell) just cannot utter the phrase, “no comment.”
Mandt, whose anti-LGBTQ and negative Muslim social media comments led him to resign his House seat only to be re-elected, made headlines again last week for attempting to “explain” his earlier comments. He says he is tolerant and never meant to hurt anybody.
Here’s a hint: making crude anti-gay statements about a colleague cannot be adequately explained. Fortunately for him, factors (mostly Trump’s overwhelming popularity that carried the entire GOP ticket) combined to give Mandt a second chance in the House.
He should seize the opportunity, work hard for his district and show his heart is truly in the right place. He should become the best friend diversity has in the legislature.
As his 16th District colleague, Del. Sean Hornbuckle said (I’m paraphrasing), Mandt should let his actions speak louder than words.
Ultimately, he will not succeed by constantly justifying his earlier comments.
In terms of practical politics rather than concentrating on what’s morally right in terms of diversity, the coming single-member delegate districts will not favor Mandt, either. A district centered around his home in East Huntington will lend itself more toward diversity than rigid adherence to old prejudices.
Ally Layman, president and founding member of Huntington Pride, suggested Mandt show his devotion to diversity by supporting the Fairness Act.
Good advice, indeed.
One has to hand it to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). After enthusiastically supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 despite their vows to close West Virginia’s coal industry, he picked up another partner loathed by many West Virginians last week.
Manchin wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post that praised his partnership with Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on COVID-19 relief legislation.
Romney is the only GOP senator who voted to convict Trump on impeachment charges. To say he is unpopular in a state that voted 67% for the president is a mild understatement.
Manchin may be immune from normal political repercussions. We’ll see.
West Virginia Republican Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney were among the 120 GOP congressmen who signed onto the Texas lawsuit in support of President Trump.
Only fellow Republican, David McKinley, failed to sign. He is recognized as the most moderate of the three-member GOP delegation.
State Treasurer John Perdue, a Democrat, is rumored to be in line for state director of the USDA Rural Development program. The post, a presidential appointment, has been held by former state Republican Chair Kris Warner.
It was good to hear from several readers who recalled seeing the late Brigadier General Chuck Yeager fly under Charleston’s South Side Bridge all those decades ago.
All, including David Strom of Huntington, shared fond memories of the day.