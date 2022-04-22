The Herald-Dispatch invited candidates in certain races in the May 10 primary to submit columns for publication on the Opinion page. Six candidates responded before the deadline. No further columns from candidates are being accepted for publication.
As a constitutional conservative, I am seeking public office in order to protect your inherent individual natural rights as guaranteed in the Constitution. This includes reducing wasteful government spending and onerous regulations which stifle business. A focus on these issues will allow for a natural expansion of new business while providing economic growth and increased opportunities.
Our individual rights are foundational to the underpinnings of our Republic. State delegates have a duty to protect citizens from federal government overreach as well as state executive bureaucracy. This applies to a wide range of issues, including two current topics of health freedom and gun rights. I support each individual West Virginian’s right to choose how best to protect themselves and their family in both areas.
My experience as a home-schooling parent, college professor, and senior military officer have shown me that there is no one size fits all for children’s education. I feel strongly that choices and options should be provided for all parents to determine what works best for their situation and child. I will focus on increasing education opportunity through school choice, making sure parents have choices and that unfair regulations do not hinder optional educational models.
Reducing the tax burden allows for individuals to use their own money where they need it most. By reducing government spending and cutting burdensome taxes, we leave individuals and families to determine where best to spend their own money. This, along with reducing regulations on businesses, creates more opportunity. Ultimately, the government should do less in order to leave the people free to do more.
As a farmer business owner, I have experienced the harm unnecessary regulations can have on a small business. Though not the solution to everything, small farms are one great example of creating more business opportunity. When local food markets are open and successful, many other small, locally owned businesses can also thrive. Operating a successful small business is enough of a challenge.
Government should get out of the way and leave people free to do business.
Roy Ramey is a Republican candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates District 22. He is a Lesage resident.
