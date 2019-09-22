Since Cabell County voters approved a $60.5 million facilities bond Jan.28, 2006, Board of Education members and superintendents since have worked tirelessly to ensure the promises made to taxpayers at that time are promises kept.
As a result, the district constructed state-of-the-art middle schools in Barboursville and Milton. The former Cammack site was completely renovated, and new additions were made to create the beautiful Huntington Middle/Southside Elementary complex. The board partnered with the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) to construct a brand new Martha Elementary that replaced a facility only intended to be a temporary structure following a fire at the original school.
The district leadership also kept promises to those who could not be included in the bond call, because including them would have raised taxes for most Cabell citizens. The board at the time made a pledge that their next request for a cooperative project with the SBA would be a new middle school to replace the former Enslow and Beverly Hills Middle School. That facility, now known as Huntington East Middle School, was soon constructed and is providing students and teachers with a terrific learning environment today.
Because voters approved bond funds for the particular schools in the bond call, when there were some excess funds available for these bond projects, board members voted to utilize those funds to make further improvements at those bond-funded schools. They sought input from the Local School Improvement Councils (LSICs), community members and other school representatives to identify the greatest needs, and decided to address those individually until the excess funds were expended.
Promises made… promises kept.
Of course, in a district Cabell’s size, there are always going to be many more needs than there are funds to go around. We have to work together with all our stakeholders, from one end of the county to the other, to determine what projects are most important and how these projects will help us meet district instructional goals. In West Virginia, the state requires us to accomplish this prioritization through what is known as a Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP).
Cabell County Schools is just beginning the process of creating a brand new CEFP. Through the development of our plan, the district will determine its greatest needs for the next 10 years, including new or replacement school buildings, improvements required or desired at existing facilities and measures to increase school safety.
Our very first step in developing the CEFP is a meeting open to all of our district stakeholders. These stakeholders include students, parents, teachers, service personnel, administrators, community members, government officials and industry representatives. We’re calling this meeting our Educational Futures Conference, and it is planned to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the St. Mary’s Center for Education Conference Center, 2853 5th Ave. in Huntington.
In our planning process, Cabell County Schools is actually working to go beyond what the state requires to be included in the CEFP. We know that, like in many industries, technology and competitive forces are changing the way our services are delivered. We want to ensure our schools are prepared for these changes so that students receive the instruction they need to be college and career ready. In addition to discussing facilities, the Educational Futures Conference is also an opportunity to bring people of all backgrounds together in order to discuss how our schools can better meet the needs of students not only today but also many years into the future.
In order to develop a plan that ensures our school district is future-ready, we have enlisted the help of two professional education planning organizations to guide us through the process. ZMM Architects & Engineers will assist the district with facility planning, while Cooperative Strategies, a professional education planning organization, will lead our community in discussions as we make decisions together about how we can best meet the needs of Cabell County students in the 21st century.
If you want to see students succeed in our public schools, and would like to have a voice in the development of the district’s plan for both facilities and instruction now and many years into the future, we hope you will join us for the Educational Futures Conference. The conference will be an opportunity for our community to gather as people of good will, focused on working together to ensure students have the learning environments they need to be successful in school, graduate and live happy, productive lives.
We would love to have you participate in this unique opportunity to help us map the future of our schools.