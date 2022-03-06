To say the past two years have been challenging does not even begin to express the gravity of our shared experience during the pandemic. Besides the personal impacts of the illness, together we have navigated mandated school closures, moved all instruction online, provided meals and other supports to students learning from home, developed masking and other universal precautions, and ultimately, safely reopened our schools for full-time, in-person instruction.
As positive COVID-19 cases in our community continue to retreat, we celebrate a return to some sense of normalcy together. While the past two years have been challenging, we have been fortunate to have had you alongside us each step of the way. Through it all, our community has consistently supported the students and staff of Cabell County Schools.
Keeping what is best for children our primary focus has not only allowed us to overcome immense obstacles, but also has unleashed innovation at a pace not witnessed before. Cabell’s expert staff has become even more focused on delivering individualized instruction while offering the physical, social, and emotional supports each child needs to be successful. We’ve leveraged technology tools, such as Schoology, the district’s Learning Management System, to provide instructional continuity and to embed parents more deeply in the learning process. And, through the purchase of new mobile devices for all students, we have been able to equip students with the tools they need to stay connected and engaged.
Our district has also sharpened its operational effectiveness. Because of pandemic funding, every school now has school nurses, counselors and social workers working together to meet the needs of students. Additional custodians and service employees have been hired to ensure facilities are sparkling clean and operating efficiently. Sanitizing devices have been purchased to disinfect classroom surfaces and school buses. The flow of fresh air into our buildings has been increased. A network of wifi hotspots has been installed at our facilities and on school buses to give families more options for internet access, and we have received over $1 million in grant funding to allow the purchase and distribution of additional hot spots to students who have limited or no Internet access at home.
Besides becoming more responsive and precise in meeting immediate student needs, our district team has also been busy developing plans for the construction of three new elementary schools, extensive safety upgrades and facility improvements at our high schools and several other buildings, as well as the renovation of the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall. This roomy facility will serve as the new home of an expanded Cabell County Career Technology Center. Overall, these bond projects, approved by Cabell voters in August 2020, represent a direct investment of $112 million into the local economy and, according to the West Virginia Contractors Association, may result in a potential overall economic impact of more than $336 million.
While it certainly has been different than we all anticipated, our time during the pandemic has not been wasted. All the groundwork we have laid together will only serve to empower and energize us as we continue the crucial work of preparing our children for a happy, healthy future.