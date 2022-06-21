Cabell County is blessed to have cities filled with economic opportunity, respected institutions of higher learning and a wide variety of athletic and entertainment options from which to choose. It is undeniably a wonderful place to live and to raise a family. However, what makes me most proud to call this county home is the quality of the people who live here and the love and compassion they show toward one another.
This caring embrace was on full display recently as Cabell County Schools conducted the district’s first-ever Educational Excellence Summit at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. The national-style conference was organized to allow teachers to gather with their peers at the end of the school year for a time of restoration, inspiration and professional learning, all while having some fun. We were able to secure nationally renowned speakers to share their expertise, and, over three days, offered the choice of hundreds of interactive breakout sessions designed to allow educators to sharpen their skills while reinforcing the monumental impact they make in each child’s life.
It is no secret the pandemic has posed immense challenges for teachers. While we celebrate the heroic work of health care workers, our educators also deserve praise for serving a crucial role in returning a sense of normalcy to our lives. Teachers were among the first employees to return to the workplace, risking their own health to ensure the mental, physical and developmental needs of their students were being met. And, because schools were open, students’ families were able to return to work, helping the nation avoid total economic collapse and to begin moving toward recovery.
What I witnessed at the Educational Excellence Summit is that the sacrifices our public educators have made have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated. As soon as we announced plans for the conference, the local community showed its full support. The City of Huntington, the Mountain Health Arena and Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau all did a fantastic job hosting the event, attended by approximately 500 educators. Of note, the remodeling that has taken place at the arena’s conference center is on par or better than conference facilities in the nation’s largest cities.
The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and its member businesses also rolled out the red carpet for our teachers, providing gift bags, door prizes, discounts for dining and activities, and even T-shirts for all attendees to wear. Many individuals took the time to greet our educators as they arrived, welcoming them with hot coffee and tasty snacks. Every teacher I spoke with at the summit expressed to me how nice the event was and how loved they felt. It was one of the most positive, beneficial staff development opportunities I have ever had the opportunity to attend.
The national speakers and trainers who visited our community also praised the welcome they received. They shared positive firsthand experiences they had while in Huntington and told us that interacting with her citizens was “a breath of fresh air.” One speaker stated that he was moved by the friendliness of our citizens and said that, while dining one evening, someone paid his food bill because they saw he was eating alone. He ended his testimony by saying, “Whatever is in your water that makes your hometown so kind, don’t change a thing.” Another speaker shared on his personal social media account how inspired he was by his self-guided tour of the city during which he was able to visit the statue of the late Carter G. Woodson, the celebrated father of Black History and a proud Huntingtonian. Truly, our city, county and people made a lasting impact on these special guests.
On behalf of all the teachers and professional educators of Cabell County Schools, we wish to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all those who made the Educational Excellence Summit 2022 such a tremendous success. Because of the love you have shown your educators, we are fully reenergized and cannot wait for our next opportunity to serve the children of Cabell County, whether that is during one of our summer camps, at one of our weekday meal delivery sites or at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. Thank you!