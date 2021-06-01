Change is difficult and often requires sacrifice, but is usually worth the effort. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic we, as a nation, have realized that being flexible and finding new approaches to living have led to previously unimaginable innovation. Faced with climbing infection and death rates, our citizens saved lives by changing the way we worked, how children attended school, how we developed medical treatments and even how we shopped for groceries and other essentials.
The result of these collective efforts is we have greatly slowed the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, reopened our schools and many of us are greatly relieved to be returning to our normal activities.
Like all other great American institutions, public education has also spent the last year examining itself and asking how it to can adapt to societal challenges and be flexible enough to support student learning, wherever it may take place. Locally, Cabell County Schools has carefully examined our curriculum to ensure it can be delivered equitably and with quality, no matter if a student is learning in a classroom in one of our school buildings or from the comfort of their home. We have ensured every Cabell student has access to a quality digital learning device and that assignments, classroom calendars, support materials and progress reports can all be found online. This has allowed students greater access to academic supports and for parents or guardians to become more engaged in the learning process.
Along with these advances, our employees have been empowered to ensure the consistency of instruction and supportive services across all locations and digital platforms. We have greatly progressed in our efforts to move from the district from a collection of individual schools to one dynamic, united organization with a shared mission and common goals. From the boardroom to the classroom, everyone at Cabell County Schools is focused on the success of all students.
Now that the pandemic is thankfully on the decline, we have been working diligently to prepare our school district for the next step in becoming future-ready. Cabell County voters passed a bond issue that will pay to construct or renovate several new school facilities, including a new advanced Career and Technology Center at the former Sears facility at the Huntington Mall. As was reinforced by our experience this school year, most students do learn best when they are in the presence of a caring, highly skilled teacher and in a safe environment conducive to learning. The district’s bond projects will replace many of our older, outmoded facilities, providing more equitable learning environments and expanding opportunities for students at those schools.
The next piece in this equity puzzle is to balance the enrollment among several of our schools. As population trends have shifted in the district over many years, some of our facilities have become overcrowded, while others are now underutilized. Because school staffing is largely based on student enrollment in our state, this also means we have too few teachers in some of our schools. We all know great teachers are the most essential element of a quality school. If there are too few teachers in a building, the number of possible instructional and enrichment experiences can also become severely limited.
Tuesday evening, I will be recommending to the board of education a redistricting plan that begins an enrollment rebalancing process. Working with an expert redistricting consultant, our team has conducted a comprehensive series of focus groups, community meetings, and parent surveys to receive input on a proposed plan we believe will move all Cabell schools toward providing more equitable experiences for students. We have listened carefully to input and responses received through these stakeholder activities and have adjusted the original plan accordingly.
It is important to note that, in our redistricting process, the district is pledging to continue to show the same sort of flexibility with families we have demonstrated during the past year. We will work with parents who might request transfers for their children. Our goal is to provide strength and stability for all our schools so that, no matter what Cabell County public school your child attends, they will find success and numerous opportunities to chart a path toward graduation and a career or to pursue further education.
The revised Cabell County Schools redistricting plan is posted on the Cabell County Schools website for your review at www.cabelschools.com. The board of education will review and vote on the plan during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, June 15, at 4:30 p.m.