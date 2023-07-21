I’m writing in response to the upcoming newspaper changes announced by HD Media President Doug Skaff. As readers and subscribers know, our local newspaper will transition to a Weekend Edition (combined Saturday-Sunday newspaper) beginning Aug. 5. While many of us would still prefer a daily printed newspaper, I’m excited to learn the Weekend format will be expanded in content. And I’m pleased we’ll see the return of the Monday e-edition. All in all, this is a reasonable trade-off in lieu of rising printing, delivery and labor expenses and declining advertising revenue.
For all of the naysayers out there who oppose any change, allow me to make a few comparable observations. When you go to the grocery store, you are forced to purchase some products that are smaller in size and/or quantity because the manufacturer made subtle changes thinking you might not notice. Your preferred cereal box may have a few less flakes. Your bathroom tissue is definitely less wide (it doesn’t even fill the toilet paper dispenser in width) and has less sheets. Your preferred fruit juice is no longer 64 ounces, but rather 60 ounces. Bottom line: If you want the product, you pay the freight.
