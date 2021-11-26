The holidays should be filled with excitement, but that’s not always the case for families like mine who live on a financial knife’s edge. When you can’t afford gifts for your child and can’t take time from work to relax with family, the season of joy can become a time filled with stress.
More than 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and my family is one of them. I work every day, but we are nevertheless considered to be at the poverty level. As the holiday season approaches, there’s no room in our tight budget for gifts or extravagant meals.
The advance of winter also reminds me that high electric bills will soon arrive, straining my already impossibly tight budget. During West Virginia’s brutal winters, my electric bill increases by as much as $300 per month.
After budgeting for food and other necessities, there’s little left over to pay our heating bills, let alone for Christmas presents. Most years, I fall behind on the electric bill until I receive my tax return in the spring. Luckily, power companies are not allowed to turn the electric off during winter months. This technicality often has been the only thing keeping the lights on and the house warm.
When I lost my job of six years as a result of the pandemic, I knew that the winter season last year would be even less forgiving than usual. By the time Christmas rolled around, we had gone through almost all of our savings, and overdue bills were mounting. My parents and other family members pitched in to send my son presents. Without that help, we wouldn’t have been able to give him anything.
My story is not unique: More than one in three parents with young children report losing sleep over how to pay for the holidays. But this year, for the first time in a long time, I won’t be one of them. Since receiving Biden’s expanded child tax credit payments, which began in July, my family’s finances are much more stable. I’ve been able to stay on top of my electric bill, and with extra room in our budget, I’ve been able to get Christmas gifts for my kids. In fact, I was even able to get my holiday shopping done early this year.
Across America, there are millions of families that are benefiting from that bit of extra money each month. Nine out of 10 low-income households used the expanded child tax credit to pay for basics like rent, food, and utilities. When you barely make ends meet, an extra $300 each month makes a huge difference, especially when shopping for a Thanksgiving turkey or a Christmas tree.
Receiving the CTC monthly, as opposed to once a year, makes so much sense for my family. I can better manage this money and put it toward meeting our needs every month — the same way that most of my bills come in. (When we’ve received it as a lump sum in the past, it is spent quickly on overdue bills and we are back to being broke once again.)
But monthly CTC payments will end in December unless Congress votes to pass the President’s Build Back Better agenda. Biden’s plan would extend the expanded monthly CTC payments into 2022. For struggling families like mine, this is a lifeline we can’t afford to see cut.
As we head into the holiday season, parents shouldn’t have to worry about taking on debt and shouldn’t have to wonder whether they’ll have heat on a cold winter night.