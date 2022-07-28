West Virginia is my home. It is where I was born and where I came back to after college and marriage took me away. I came back because I missed my family and the views of the mountains, but also because I wanted to feel the kinship and community that can be found in the heart of Appalachia. Here we know our neighbors and their stories. We talk and listen from porches and across fences. Most of all, we help each other.
When West Virginians hear or see that someone is in need, we show up to help. A lot of times, we don’t even wait to be asked. But if someone did knock on our doors asking for help, would we turn them away? Or would we listen to their story?
When someone knocks on America’s door, one of the options available to them is to ask for help. Not everyone is granted help. Government officials ask questions and try to figure out if there is truth to their story and whether their need for help meets the very narrow legal standard for asylum. If they do not, they are turned back. If they do pass the screening, there is another, and another. But our laws say that every person who arrives at a border with the United States has a legal and moral right to ask for help.
Except, since COVID-19 began, there has been a policy in place called Title 42. Under this policy, some people are immediately turned back at the border without anyone listening to their story. Quite a few politicians are trying to extend Title 42, arguing that removing this policy will overwhelm the border. But Title 42 isn’t helping. It truly is making the situation worse.
Because of this policy, the number of attempted border crossings has increased significantly, mostly because of repeat attempts. Individuals returned under this policy can try again. And again. Since Title 42 has been used, we see 1 in 3 people picked up by the Border Patrol has tried to cross before — thanks to this misguided policy. This creates additional work for the Border Patrol, who have to return the same people again and again. The longer the policy stays in place, the worse it will get.
Aside from such practicalities, preventing access to asylum is contrary to a value West Virginians are known for: people helping people when bad things happen.
When chemicals leaked into the Elk River near my parent’s home in 2014, people shared resources and delivered bottled water to elderly neighbors. When intense flooding wreaked havoc across twelve counties in 2016, our communities came together to provide food and clothing, to repair and rebuild. When a tornado inexplicably blew through my neighborhood in 2019, my neighbors came out the same day to clear fallen trees off my chicken coop and out of my yard. Across West Virginia, we all have similar stories.
This policy prevents people like you and me from asking for help. Doing so undermines our values, which are so clearly evident through these stories of generosity that we should all be proud of. Title 42 isn’t something to be proud of; it prevents people from even the chance to tell their stories and prevents us from helping if we can.
Sarah Singleton is a Charleston resident and educator. Amy Grenier is the policy and practice counsel at the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
