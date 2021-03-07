The concept of neighborhood schools took another step backward last week when the Cabell County Board of Education voted to replace Meadows Elementary School with a new building about a mile from where its pupils live.
The board might have made the right decision to put the new building on 47 acres of vacant land instead of acquiring 14 residential properties along Washington Boulevard near the existing school. Time will test that premise.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said acquiring those properties and building on the current site would have been a more expensive and a more complicated option.
Mayor Steve Williams was among those asking the board to build on the existing site.
“I’m urging you to find a way to keep the school in the community,” he said.
In hindsight, it’s easy to say Meadows should have been relocated decades ago when W.Va. 10 was transformed — from a winding road heading south out of the Fairfield West neighborhood toward Logan into a four-lane connector between Huntington and Interstate 64. Traffic there is a mess when parents drop children off before school or pick them up after. In terms of traffic safety, Meadows could be in the worst location of any school in the city of Huntington.
The other side of that is that Meadows is within walking distance of many of its students. The site just off W.Va. 10 near Huntington High School does not have that advantage.
The idea of building schools within the communities they serve has been on a downward trajectory in West Virginia since the wave of consolidations began.
When replacing old school buildings, school officials have a long list of needs. There’s the cost of land. There are state regulations about how much space is needed for a school site. In recent years, the need for security has become more of a factor.
On the other side of that, parents in the Huntington area can be fiercely protective of the elementary schools their children attend. The reaction to the board’s decision to relocate Meadows a mile away from its attendance area is evidence of that. Board members should expect a similar wave of protest once it selects a new site for Davis Creek Elementary.
Flooding at Davis Creek last week highlighted the need to relocate that building to a safer place, but where? For now the preferred site probably is the former brickyard property in Barboursville, but the board has yet to make that decision.
Some parents in the Davis Creek attendance area have said they fear placing a new school so close to Village of Barboursville Elementary will lead to a merger of sorts between the two schools.
With Hite-Saunders Elementary sitting between the new Meadows Elementary, which will be only a mile or two away, and the new Davis Creek Elementary, there will be concern for its future as the board looks for a site to replace it.
If possible, elementary schools should be in the neighborhoods they serve. Sometimes that cannot be done. When it can be done, it should be.