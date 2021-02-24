Over the past five years, solar costs have fallen over 45%, leading to a surge in demand for this new electricity source. While the choice to power your home with solar is ultimately a personal choice, West Virginians are missing out on an important opportunity to save on upfront costs and cut their electricity bills.
This year lawmakers can fix that.
Across the country, schools, businesses and homeowners are using power purchase agreements, known as PPAs, to go solar and significantly reduce upfront costs and advance cost-effective competitive energy solutions for communities, residents and businesses. In this arrangement, a customer enters into a long-term contract with a solar energy provider who then builds and installs, owns and maintains a solar project. The electricity generated by the solar energy project is then sold to the host customer at a set rate which is usually cheaper than the local electricity rates. This arrangement often allows customers to not only save money but also create a new important source of steady income.
One major benefit of a PPA is that it allows customers to bypass upfront installation costs, which is particularly useful for schools, municipalities, and other tax-exempt entities. PPAs allow developers to take advantage of tax credits and pass those savings along to the customer, which reduces overall energy costs and makes solar energy more affordable.
The solar industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the country, employing roughly 4,330 workers in Pennsylvania and 7,280 workers in Ohio. These are well-paying jobs that support American families and offer opportunities for a career in renewable energy. More than 95% of solar businesses in America are small businesses, representing an opportunity for both homegrown entrepreneurs and new employers to locate and invest in the Mountain State.
Twenty-six states across the country, including Pennsylvania and Ohio, allow PPAs, thus giving those states a competitive advantage over West Virginia. By acting to allow PPAs, legislators will put West Virginia on a level playing field with other states, attract new investment and increase competition within the energy sector. In addition to increasing competition and attracting investment, allowing PPAs will create new opportunities for farmers, universities, schools, businesses and places of worship to maximize the benefits of solar energy and lower energy costs.
The fix is simple. Legislators should act quickly to give West Virginians the freedom to participate in PPAs. This simple action will create new competitive energy options, spur economic investment, create jobs and facilitate innovation — all without the need for additional state funds or the need to raise taxes.
All West Virginians should be able to choose low-cost, competitive and clean solar energy. They should also be able to choose how they want to pay for it and should not be limited by outdated laws. As West Virginia lawmakers embark on another legislative session, solar businesses are engaged and will be paying attention.