Everyone living in West Virginia knows we need increased access to reliable, high-speed internet. And while Huntington has access to broadband service, connectivity drops off drastically once you get outside of the city’s limits.
As a member of the House of Delegates’ Education Committee, I have seen firsthand the negative effects a lack of internet access has had on our state during the pandemic. Students throughout West Virginia were forced to travel to hotspots just to access high-speed internet for school assignments. I even heard stories of students who had to drive their all-terrain vehicles to a relative’s house to use their internet. This is not acceptable, and it needs to change now.
Thankfully, leaders in Washington, D.C. recognized that need and addressed it in the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The bill set aside $65 billion to fund broadband projects throughout the country, with most of this funding going to connect those living in rural, underserved areas. Undoubtedly, it will benefit those living in West Virginia. This law has the potential to impact those living in rural areas as much as the Rural Electrification Act in the early 20th Century.
Now that the money has been secured, we need to shift our focus on infrastructure buildout to make sure we can get internet access to as many people as possible as quickly as we can.
To do this, we can utilize our already existing infrastructure to help speed up broadband internet deployment. From phone lines to our electrical grid, existing utility poles are ubiquitous. They span thousands of miles and bring needed services to millions of Americans no matter where they live. And they can be used to expand broadband access as well.
But we need to streamline the process to make sure that the permitting process for accessing these utility poles is not held up by unnecessary red tape. We already have an agency in place that can address the rules for accessing existing utility poles in a manner that will allow for the speedy expansion of broadband service — the Federal Communications Commission.
The FCC should be allowed to draft rules that spell out the process for obtaining permits to access utility poles across multiple jurisdictions. It does not help anyone that these rules change from state to state, slowing down the process.
The FCC rules should set a reasonable timeline for obtaining permits to keep the deployment process from being held up. The rules should also ensure that disputes between the utility pole owners and the broadband providers are heard and resolved in a timely fashion and that the cost of replacing any damaged poles is split fairly between all parties concerned.
The push to connect rural Americans to reliable high-speed internet will not only benefit school children, but it will also help with economic development. Broadband is as essential to business development as utilities such as water, gas, sewage, and electricity. Without access to broadband, we cannot compete with other states and regions. Without broadband it will also be more difficult to attract new residents to our state, a state that is losing population daily.
West Virginia already has many pieces of the puzzle when it comes to attracting people and businesses to the state. But increased access to broadband internet is a key component to development here. If we have it, I believe we can compete with any state in the nation.
I hope our delegation in Washington, D.C. will support the effort to allow the FCC to generate these rules addressing utility pole access to speed up broadband internet infrastructure build out. Because if we build it, they will come. But we must build it quickly.