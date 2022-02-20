Money can undo a small part of the damage opioid addiction has caused to the nation in general and Appalachia in particular. Those who knowingly aided and abetted this scourge must be held accountable in criminal court as well as in civil court.
Small-time dealers and others have been in court to be held accountable, but so far the family whose company is blamed for creating this plague has avoided any direct responsibility other than financially, and perhaps even minimized that.
Thus, it was good to see Sen. Joe Manchin and six other U.S. senators call for a federal probe into whether the Sackler family, which owned and operated Oxycontin creator Purdue Pharma, should face criminal charges.
Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty in 2020 to three felonies for its sale and questionable marketing of the highly addictive opioid.
The Department of Justice reached a civil settlement with the Sackler family for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. As part of the settlement, the DOJ reserved the right to bring charges against individuals, including the Sacklers, but those investigations have not landed the family in a criminal courtroom. Under the deal, the family paid $225 million in civil penalties after sucking more than $10 billion from the company for themselves as the scandal over the drug crisis intensified, according to a probe by New York prosecutors.
This past Wednesday, the seven senators asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether the Sacklers personally engaged in criminal conduct in the course of Purdue Pharma’s admitted criminal wrongdoing in fueling the opioid epidemic.
Manchin, D-W.Va., was joined in making the request by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut; Edward J. Markey, D-Massachusetts; Ron Wyden, D-Oregon; Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire; Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts; and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin.
The senators said the settlement has left little solace for the millions affected by the wrongful practices of Purdue Pharma.
“Real justice in this case means holding individual lawbreakers criminally accountable,” they wrote.
The senators said members of the Sackler family directed and oversaw Purdue’s development, manufacture, marketing, promotion, sales and distribution of opioids, including OxyContin.
“There can be no doubt that this epidemic was exacerbated by Purdue and the decades of criminal conduct it engaged in while owned and operated by the Sackler family. For decades, the Sacklers have put themselves and their profits before people, and, under their leadership, Purdue committed crimes that helped fuel the opioid epidemic,” the senators’ statement continues.
The Sackler family made a lot of money off people’s misery. The family is in bankruptcy court to protect its finances during the multitude of civil trials seeking monetary damages from Purdue Pharma for the damage it caused. Individuals must be held accountable in criminal court, too, if they broke any laws in the process of pushing these pills onto the public with little regard for the consequences to communities.
Exactly how that would happen is a question federal prosecutors will have to answer. Maybe the Sacklers can be held accountable personally for the actions of the company they owned and ran. If so, they should be. It’s past time for them to feel the pain, too.