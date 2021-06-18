Big money and corporate elites are scared.
Big money knows that there’s wildly popular legislation out there that would reduce their ability to buy our elections, and of politicians in both parties to enrich and entrench themselves at our expense as they do now. Poll after poll after poll show that West Virginians from all across the political spectrum support the components of the For The People Act, including 75% of Trump voters. That’s why big money is trying to confuse us about what this bill would really do, when the reality is that it would make our democracy work for working people, not just for corporations and billionaires. It would
n Require full disclosure of secret election spending.
n Ban members of Congress from serving on corporate boards.
n Reduce the power of lobbyists.
n Encourage politicians to refuse donations above $1,000 and raise donations below $200.
The recent deluge of big money into West Virginia to manipulate our people and sow confusion about the For The People Act began back in March. The D.C.-based group FreedomWorks bused in “conservatives” to protest outside of Sen. Joe Manchin’s office. Since then, both One Nation (Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Leadership PAC) and Americans for Prosperity, the Koch Brothers-funded D.C.-based think tank, have been putting up ads and websites in opposition to the For The People Act. These follow leaked audio from a private conference call on Jan. 8 between a policy adviser to McConnell and the leaders of several prominent conservative groups, including one run by the Koch brothers’ network. It reveals the participants’ findings and their worry that the proposed election reforms are widely supported by conservative voters.
Working people in West Virginia know the harsh truth: Right now, we don’t have a lot of political power. Why? Because money is what wins campaigns, not serving constituents. Working people don't have a lot of money to donate to grossly expensive campaigns, and so few candidates care about us or court our opinions. This is an untenable situation, it’s out of step with American values, and it certainly isn’t how our founders envisioned our democracy functioning.
No matter what you thought about him, Trump was right about this: We need to drain the swamp. That’s what passing the For The People Act will do. We are not going to stand for out-of-state special interests coming into our state to mislead us. West Virginians aren’t going to be fooled, and hopefully Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Manchin won’t be, either.