On Aug. 13, 1917, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) chartered Local Union No. 317 in the city of Huntington. When the 17 charter members of Local 317 organized themselves on that humid Monday evening over a century ago, I’m sure they never imagined that over 100 years later their brothers and sisters would proudly carry on the traditions and standards in an energy sector that didn’t exist yet: solar power.
Since its formation in 1917, Local 317 has instituted on-the-job training to educate its apprentices to become journeyman electrical workers. And at over 100 years old, Local 317 is still going strong, providing more than 8,000 hours of on-the-job training as part of its five-year apprenticeship program.
For over a century and spanning generations of West Virginia families, IBEW electricians have built and maintained our utility grid. You might even say that, through all the times of great depression and all the times of war and peace, the one constant has been the ability and the capability of the IBEW electricians to ably service our state and earn good wages with benefits that will support a family.
Now, our union is poised for a tremendous opportunity that will create thousands of good jobs for West Virginia workers. There are solar electrical jobs at our fingertips, and they have game-changing potential for job creation in our region if the federal government increases support for solar projects at the residential and commercial levels. Although solar electricians make up only a small portion of our membership today, it is important to recognize that this market segment is also the fastest-growing segment in our union. Federal support would not only serve to strengthen the opportunities available in the electrical trade but also provide an extremely bright future for the next generation of IBEW electricians. Washington needs to take action to position the Mountain State as a leader in clean energy. This is how we keep West Virginia on the energy map.
Our members in West Virginia are experienced, hard-working, skilled, and professional. We are ready to meet the challenge of expanding the solar footprint in West Virginia and putting people to work with jobs that provide healthcare and pay enough for a family to get ahead.
Right now, Washington is debating a critical infrastructure bill that has the potential to make serious investments in clean energy jobs. America hasn’t seen this type of infrastructure investment before, and we need to assure that some of this investment is targeted directly to the state of West Virginia in a way that puts workers first and gives the Mountain State a shot at being a leader in solar. We need to ensure that West Virginians receive the type of investment that will be felt by every household in our state for years to come.
This infrastructure package will provide a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand the number of good-paying electrical jobs in West Virginia’s growing solar industry — jobs that will be created right in our own backyard.
The time for words is long gone. Now is a season for action. If the future of the IBEW is to be as bright as its past, we must not let this opportunity go by. The solar jobs we have now pay good wages and provide good benefits. The formula exists. It’s time to unleash the potential growth and prosperity that the people of West Virginia so richly deserve.
The jobs of tomorrow are here today. And as we have for over 100 years, you can trust the IBEW to do it right.