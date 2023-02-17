The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Yesterday (Feb. 16), I visited East Palestine, Ohio, where a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed, leading to a large explosion and fire. I went to listen to the people that this disaster has hurt the most: the residents of East Palestine and the surrounding communities.

I spoke with residents who are finally able to return home after testing. Others still can’t return home and told me about the high hotel bills they’re facing. Throughout Ohio, people are worried about the air they breathe and the water they drink. No one should have to worry about that.

Sherrod Brown is a U.S. senator representing Ohio.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you