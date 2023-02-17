Yesterday (Feb. 16), I visited East Palestine, Ohio, where a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed, leading to a large explosion and fire. I went to listen to the people that this disaster has hurt the most: the residents of East Palestine and the surrounding communities.
I spoke with residents who are finally able to return home after testing. Others still can’t return home and told me about the high hotel bills they’re facing. Throughout Ohio, people are worried about the air they breathe and the water they drink. No one should have to worry about that.
Since the day of the derailment, my office and I have been exploring every option to help these Ohioans. It’s why I sent letters to the Environmental Protection Agency, National Transportation Safety Board, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling for action in East Palestine, and it’s why I am going to work with the Department of Transportation and in Congress to make these trains safer and improve working conditions.
Norfolk Southern and all other railroad companies spent billions on stock buybacks while reducing their workforce, cutting back on the workers that inspect railcars and do repairs.
Going forward we need new rules for shipping hazardous materials that prevent future derailments involving these potentially dangerous trains and we can’t let lobbyists stand in the way.
No family should face the horror of fleeing their homes because hazardous materials have spilled or caught fire in their community.
For the people of East Palestine, we are going to get answers and accountability. I’ve always said that Ohioan’s know what they need best, and I’m here to make sure that the people of East Palestine get the resources that they need.
Sherrod Brown is a U.S. senator representing Ohio.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.