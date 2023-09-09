I’ve never followed state high school sports, knowing that if my high school were somehow magically transported to West Virginia, it would dominate in all sports. (Heck, we won the Virginia state high school football championship a few years back.)
However, it’s hard to ignore all the uproar over the spate of lopsided scores in the first two weeks of the football season.
That South Charleston High School, three years removed from a state championship, has been outscored 151-0 in its first two games is but one example.
The chaos in secondary schools sports is the direct result of the Legislature acting in its typical fashion, rushing through legislation with little public input or expert guidance, in this case, a “no excuses” open transfer rule for high school student athletes.
Never mind that coaches, school administrators, athletic directors and the WVSSAC were adamantly opposed to the open transfer rule, warning it would create exactly what has happened — a huge disparity between the “haves” and the “have nots” of interscholastic sports, as top athletes are inclined to transfer to winning programs.
Open transfer legislation had previously been proposed and had died in recent sessions, and was poised to die again in the 2023 regular session, stuck in the House inactive bills calendar.
However, as the session wound down to its final days, Senate leadership amended the contents of that “dead” bill into a popular bill to allow students who attend charter, private, home school, microschools or learning pods to participate on public school sports teams (House Bill 2820). (Popular since the Republican supermajority likes anything that makes enrollment in public schools less attractive.)
So, as it is wont to do these days, the Legislature ignored expert opinion, stifled open debate and used stealth and deceit to pass unpopular legislation unwanted by most constituents.
Gov. Jim Justice shares the blame for this fiasco, for once again abdicating his duty to govern, allowing the bill to become law without his signature while knowing full well the problems it would cause.
Justice said of the legislation at the time: “Allowing student athletes to transfer to any school whatsoever, with no purpose other than jumping to a better athletic team, will do nothing but make a few teams better at the expense of all the others.”
(Never mind that as coach at Greenbrier East High School, Justice has a reputation for hiring the parents of top prospects to work at The Greenbrier resort and that his only state championship team, in 2012, was led by three star players who moved back to their home state of Tennessee the next season.)
Justice at his virtual briefing Wednesday said he tried to dissuade legislative support for the open transfer rule, but said he was “steamrolled” by backers of the bill. (After 6½-plus years in office, the man still shows zero ability when it comes to dealing with legislators.)
Justice also said it would have been pointless to veto the bill, since legislators would have simply overridden his veto.
Here, Justice hits on what I believe is one of the major flaws in the state constitution, in that veto overrides require only simple majority votes in the House of Delegates and Senate.
It’s absurd that the same vote used to pass a bill can be used to override its veto, and West Virginia is one of just six states with a simple majority override. Thirty-seven states and Congress require two-thirds majority votes, and seven states require three-fifths majorities to override.
However, the reality is, that with HB 2820 passing the Senate, 28-4, and the House, 73-23, even if a two-thirds vote were required, both houses would have had the votes to override a Justice veto — the only question being whether they would have called themselves into special session to do so.
Meanwhile, what of the student athletes left to suffer one demoralizing defeat after another, all because the Legislature approved a system that is obliterating any semblance of parity?
It’s entirely possible that, as more and more kids on continually clobbered teams quit playing out of frustration, schools will find themselves at some point this season without enough players to field teams.
Will, as Justice warned Wednesday, state high school sports ultimately come to be dominated by a handful of power schools?
Once again I ask, how long will voters continue to elect a supermajority that frequently acts against their constituents’ best interests?
I just wish West Virginians got as riled up over chronically low standardized test scores, critical shortages of certified teachers in the classrooms and the Legislature’s systemic defunding of public and higher education as they do about high school sports.
n n n
Speaking of the lack of transparency in the Legislature, the House chambers is currently undergoing a $2.3 million renovation that will include new paint, carpet and chairs, refurbished desks and new “sound and data technology.”
Despite all that, however, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and House leadership weren’t able to scrape up enough money to upgrade video streaming technology in the chambers, or to install video streaming in House committee rooms, or to provide a publicly accessible video archive of those proceedings.
Upon reading news reports indicating the renovation will feature “new sound and data technology,” I asked Ann Ali (who does a marvelous job as House communications director in spite of the supermajority’s disdain of news media) whether that included upgrading House video and audio streaming technology.
Floor sessions in House chambers are video streamed, but unlike the Senate, there is no digital archive to permit viewing of those sessions after the fact. House committee meetings are streamed in audio only, a process little better than the old Press Room “squawk boxes” that were in place when I first began covering the Legislature 33 years ago.
(As anyone who has tried to follow a meeting via streaming audio can attest, it can be difficult to ascertain who is speaking at any given moment, particularly in the midst of rapid-fire exchanges. And again, there is no online archiving of committee meetings.)
Ali explained that the project includes an upgrade of the sound system in House chambers (at a cost of $145,960), and installation of a new data platform, which I gather is the technology that allows delegates to vote from their desks and have the votes tabulated and displayed electronically (at a cost of $255,996).
Granted, poor acoustics has been an issue in House chambers presumably from the day it opened in 1932. (I’ve often marveled at how both House and Senate chambers initially had no sound systems, forcing legislators to rely on the strength of their voices to make themselves heard.)
Considering that the House of Delegates has a fiscal 2023-24 budget of $9.9 million and had $12.44 million reappropriated from its 2022-23 budget, House leadership could well afford to throw in upgrading streaming video in the chambers, adding video archives and installing streaming video in committee rooms — if they so desired.
It’s another case of the House supermajority showing no inclination to make the institution more transparent, with the House having repeatedly rejected amendments to the Budget Bill to direct a measly $50,000 to the installation of video streaming technology in the four House committee rooms.
This year’s version of the amendment, offered by Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, was rejected on a 40-53 vote, with 26 Republicans joining House Democrats in support of the proposal. That was an improvement over 2022, when the same proposal was shot down on a 21-73 party line vote.
The Senate began video streaming committee meetings in 2017, part of a series of technology upgrades initiated under then-Senate President Jeff Kessler, D-Marshall, and fully supported by his successor, then-Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, who said at the time, “When citizens feel things are done behind closed doors, that’s when distrust begins to germinate. We are making every effort to make it a more open process.”
(Of course, Mitch was so much of a rational-thinking moderate that Republican voters sent him packing in the 2020 primary election.)
The Senate also archives video of all floor sessions and committee meetings, meaning that constituents who are otherwise occupied with gainful employment, schooling, or other endeavors during daytime hours have the ability to review Senate activity at their leisure.
However, given their current flaunting of constitutional and legislative rules designed to make the process more open and transparent, I have no doubt that if the technology upgrades were being proposed today, and not nearly a decade ago, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and the current Senate supermajority would reject them.
The advances in technology that I’ve witnessed in my tenure at the Capitol are nothing short of amazing.
It was not so long ago that legislators and members of the press corps relied on massive binders called Bill Books, which contained printed copies of all the bills on the calendar for any given floor session.
It also was not so long ago that the only way to follow committee meetings was to literally be in attendance in the committee room, or when live audio of House and Senate floor sessions was available only in those limited number of locations in the Capitol that were wired for “squawk boxes.”
In a few short years, technology has advanced to the point where one can be anywhere in the world and call up bill texts, and even pending amendments, and in theory, can watch floor sessions and committee meetings in real time, and can replay those sessions whenever one chooses.
That the House supermajority chooses to deprive constituents of the full complement of technology available that would make the legislative process more transparent is unconscionable.