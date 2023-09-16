In the latest move away from transparency in state government, the state Public Energy Authority has drafted rules for a new law that requires authority approval before power companies can decommission coal, oil, or gas-fired power plants that omit any requirement for public notice of public comment periods on such requests.
As reported by the Gazette-Mail’s Mike Tony, authority members concluded they are not required to publish public notices announcing the public comment periods, and will instead require members of the public to cipher through the authority’s website (which I’ll bet has but a paltry number of visitors) in hopes of finding the power companies’ requests for permission to decommission plants.
Given that electricity prices in West Virginia have skyrocketed largely due to legislative mandates compelling power companies to use coal in lieu of cheaper energy sources, it is understandable why the authority isn’t keen on having public input regarding legislation intended to maintain the state’s dependency on pricey fossil fuels.
Gov. Jim Justice – who announced the revival of the long dormant PEA at a West Virginia Coal Association conference – made sure to stack the authority with individuals with close ties to the coal and natural gas industries, even though state law says “no more than two members may be employed or associated with any industry the authority is empowered to affect.”
Likewise, Justice ignored the portion of the law that says one member of the PEA must have “significant experience in the advocacy of environmental protection.” (Justice has proven quite adept at ignoring things, including court orders, past-due bills and loan debt along with fines and penalties.)
So an authority that is likely predisposed to reject requests to decommission coal- or gas-fired power plants probably doesn’t want to hear from members of the public whining about how their electricity bills have doubled in recent years.
And every day, West Virginians pay the price for the Legislature’s and the governor’s fealty to King Coal.
In fact, energy and public utility lawyer Derrick Williamson told legislators Tuesday that as recently as 15 years ago, West Virginia was in the top five for lowest electricity costs for industrial customers.
Since then, he said, the state has dropped to 20th, and with pending and recently approved rate increases, will fall to 28th or 29th, and potentially as low as 37th if the power companies get their full rate increase requests.
All in the name of propping up a dying industry.
Come to think of it, preventing companies from exercising their ability to make business decisions based on free market realities doesn’t sound very Republican, does it?
If a legislator proposed the progressive equivalent of the PEA decommissioning law — say, legislation to require state agency approval for grocery stores to close locations (a very real issue in a state with far too many food deserts) — you can be sure the GOP legislative supermajority would scream “socialism” and shoot it down in a New York minute.
n n n
History will remember Justice as someone who treated the governor’s office as a part-time job, and thus, proved to be mediocre at it. However, there has been one facet of the job where the Justice administration has excelled, and that has been in making gubernatorial appointments.
Early on, Justice’s advisors apparently apprised him of the many gubernatorial appointees on various agencies, boards and commissions who were serving expired terms. (For most boards and commissions, when an appointee’s term expires, that appointee continues to serve until his or her successor is named.)
I recall talking to an aide to then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin (and thanks to age and passage of time, I frankly don’t recall who it was) who said the toughest job in the governor’s office was trying to find individuals to fill vacancies on all the various boards and commissions.
Besides having to meet specific qualifications, most legislation creating most boards and commissions set parameters for political party affiliation, residence in particular congressional districts (less of a complication now that we’re down to two), counties of residence and other specifications.
Finding individuals who are not only willing to serve, frequently with little or no compensation, but also happen to fit all the parameters under the law turns out to be quite challenging.
However, the Justice administration threw itself into filling expired terms, as well as those that naturally expired during his terms of office, allowing Justice to stack multiple boards and commissions.
I’ve written at length about how Justice, miffed that West Virginia Public Broadcasting operated as an independent news gathering organization, and not as part of his PR machine, stacked the Educational Broadcasting Authority with right-wingers who expressed varying levels of hostility toward WVPB’s mission.
Ever since, WVPB has been in turmoil, starting with the firing of executive director Chuck Roberts weeks after Justice stacked the board, to the recent mysterious resignation of executive director Butch Antolini, Justice’s former communications director.
There’s been the controversy over the ouster of a WVPB reporter who apparently was covering state government too aggressively, and one of its flagship programs, “The Legislature Today,” has been reduced to a mere shadow of what it was.
Likewise, Justice also made sure that two of the three members of the Public Service Commission, the agency that ultimately approves utility rate hikes, have close ties to the coal industry, not the least of whom is Bill Raney, the former longtime president of the West Virginia Coal Association.
And, as Tony reported Tuesday, Justice has stacked the West Virginia University Board of Governors, appointing cronies such as former gubernatorial advisor Bray Cary, Justice-owned Greenbrier resort chief operating officer Elmer Coppoolse, and longtime friend Alan Larrick. (Justice had previously appointed Larrick as director of the state Lottery Commission, but Larrick was forced to resign after it was revealed he was continuing to operate his legal practice in Beckley in violation of state law.)
No wonder, then, that the WVU Board of Governors on Friday essentially rubberstamped severe budget, program and personnel cuts that were heartily endorsed by Justice and leaders of the legislative supermajority.
Justice’s track record of cronyism is such that the West Virginia Record was able to predict two weeks before the fact that he would appoint Stephanie Abraham over 11 arguably more qualified applicants as a Kanawha Circuit Court judge.
After outlining the qualifications of the other 11 applicants, the article stated, “But here’s all you really need to know: Abraham, who is general counsel for the West Virginia Department of Education, is married to Brian Abraham. Why does that matter? Brian Abraham is chief of staff (and former general counsel) to Gov. Jim Justice. Case closed.”
Case closed, indeed.
n n n
Speaking of King Coal, I highly recommend Elaine McMillion Sheldon’s new documentary of the same name.
A lyrical and dreamlike ode to central Appalachia coal country, I initially found “King Coal” like nothing I expected, and a bit off-putting.
Sheldon imagines King Coal as an actual sovereign, and the people of central Appalachia (which includes the entirety of West Virginia) as the king’s subjects, subjects who display their fealty to their king through various rituals and ceremonies, fairs and festivals — rites that frequently include memorials to those who have sacrificed their lives in service to their sovereign.
Sheldon reflects that now the king’s power is fading, and he is either dying or already dead, narrating, “The king isn’t alive today, not like he was, but he’s not dead either. I guess you could say he’s a ghost.”
Though the king was frequently malevolent, destroying lives and landscape alike, Sheldon ponders the question of what becomes of his subjects when the king is gone, noting, “For nearly a century, we’ve been told this place is nothing without a king.”
In other words, how does a region whose identity is so closely tied to one industry move forward once that industry is gone?
In order to put the king’s traumatic reign in the past, to release the ghost that haunts the region, “King Coal” closes by staging a funeral for the king (using traditional elements of miners’ funerals), a scene that is surprisingly moving, cathartic and up-lifting.
Those politicians who continue to cling to coal and to the past would be well served to see “King Coal.”
n n n
Finally, regarding Stephanie Abraham, Justice on multiple occasions — including announcing her judicial appointment, and personally swearing her in on Thursday — referred to her as a “good Christian.”
(Never mind that apparently nothing in the Constitution or state law gives the governor authority to administer oaths of office to judges, as always with Justice, the law be damned.)
Given that we don’t live in a theocracy and there are no religious tests to hold public office, and given that many choose to practice faiths other than Christianity, or practice no faith at all, Justice’s comments were crude, tone-deaf and offensive.
(Many suspect that, like Justice’s sudden interest in posting scripture on his social media sites, the “good Christian” references are a ploy to play to religious right voters in Justice’s campaign for U.S. Senate.)
Heightening the crassness of Justice’s comments is that Abraham is succeeding Judge Duke Bloom, who is jewish. (That Bloom was in attendance for the investiture ceremony makes Justice’s remarks seem even more boorish.)