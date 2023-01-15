The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Stephen Baldwin

Here in West Virginia, our people take immense pride in the energy status we’ve attained over the years as a top producer in the United States. For nearly two centuries, West Virginia has taken the reigns to help fuel our nation. Resources such as coal, oil, and gas have remained at the forefront, but recent years have brought exciting new forms of energy to West Virginia’s portfolio. This “new energy” momentum is a golden opportunity for West Virginia to continue to grow and evolve with new technologies and innovations, just as we’ve done in the past. This is vital to retaining our energy production status for the years to come.

This past year, our state saw an influx of renewable energy, bringing innovative thinking and enhanced opportunities for our economy and people. As 2023 begins, it’s important to put these exciting advances in perspective. West Virginia’s energy innovations will lead to our new energy future.

Stephen Baldwin is a former member of the West Virginia state Senate. He is a Greenbrier County resident.

