The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Steve Roberts

Steve Roberts

President Biden has proposed a nominee to an important federal regulatory commission who, if confirmed by the Senate, would present many potential problems for West Virginia employers.

In late April, President Biden nominated civil rights and plaintiffs’ employment attorney Kalpana Kotagal to be the next commissioner of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Ms. Kotagal’s political philosophy and legal record demonstrate that she is out of step with the values of mainstream America and if confirmed by the United States Senate would be particularly troubling to West Virginia employers.

Steve Roberts is president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you