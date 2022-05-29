In communities across West Virginia and the nation, our infrastructure is in desperate need of repair and modernization. The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure law will deliver $550 billion of federal investments in America’s infrastructure during the next five years, touching everything from bridges and roads to the nation’s broadband, water and energy systems. We’ll need trained, skilled workers in West Virginia to perform the jobs it will create. Unfortunately, federal policies today do not support West Virginians’ ability to train for these new, good jobs.
According to a recent report by the National League of Cities, it takes 23% longer to fill infrastructure jobs in West Virginia than it does all other jobs. Simply put — we don’t have enough workers with the skills needed to fill these jobs at the rate employers demand.
In West Virginia, we will experience infrastructure improvements at a level we have not seen in more than 60 years. From the most remote areas to our largest municipalities and counties, we will construct water and sewer systems, deploy fiber for broadband and build highways and bridges that have long been outdated. That being said, these projects need to be built in West Virginia by West Virginians, not by workers from other states. While our communities may be improved by infrastructure projects built by out-of-state workers, the benefit of their wages will not be multiplied in West Virginia.
To get more West Virginians into newly funded upcoming projects, we need to ramp up higher education and workforce policies in two ways: make it possible for workers to use Pell grants to rapidly retrain through high-quality, short-term programs; and give workers and students accurate, timely information to help make decisions about which programs are best for them.
We believe Congress needs to ensure we have the workers we need to build the roads and bridges of tomorrow. The good news is two bipartisan provisions introduced by U.S. Reps. Andy Levin, D-Mich., Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Bryan Steil R-Wisc, currently being considered by Congress will help address this. The measures build upon two existing bipartisan bills, the JOBS Act and the College Transparency Act.
According to Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce, 60% of the infrastructure jobs created by the infrastructure law require six months of training or less. Yet, Pell grant eligibility is limited to programs that are at least 600 clock hours and at least 15 weeks in length. There’s a mismatch here resulting in a gap in federal higher education grant aid for students enrolled in shorter-term education and training programs who may have otherwise qualified based on income. The expansion of Pell Grant eligibility reduces potential debt burden and supports greater flexibility for students. The JOBS Act will make it possible for workers to use Pell grants to retrain through high-quality, short-term programs. As a result, West Virginians will more quickly access the training they need to get on the job faster and start new careers to provide for their families.
Additionally, to help West Virginians access training and determine which path will help them kickstart future careers, the College Transparency Act will create a privacy-protected data network to help students, policymakers, institutions and employers make informed decisions by providing more complete information about college access, success, costs and outcomes.
Without this complete, representative data that counts all students, future job equity will be out of reach.
Federal funding for workforce development has been cut by nearly 40% during the past two decades, and we need Congress to make at-scale investments in the people who will drive our nation’s economic recovery. This means reauthorizing the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), America’s primary workforce training program, to ensure it works for workers and employers. For infrastructure jobs and beyond, if the system is underfunded, how can we ensure that we are ready to attract and retain more businesses to our communities? By investing in our workforce system, we invest in our residents, communities and future.
The time is now for a big, generation-defining investment in skills training that will connect West Virginia’s workers to long-term career pathways, bolster our local economies and set our country on the path toward recovery.