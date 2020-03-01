There’s nothing like calling Huntington home.
Nestled between the picturesque foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and situated beside the Ohio River, Huntington remains a leading force for change, growth and our own brand of fortitude.
In 1871, Huntington was officially incorporated and named after its founder, Collis P. Huntington. Huntington was a man of broad vision and ingenuity, using his entrepreneurial spirit to shape Huntington’s early days. Almost overnight, Huntington became a transportation hub, with railways, waterways and roads to transport residents, goods and services across the nation. Huntington became a vital cog on the wheel of the Industrial Revolution.
Since 1871, Huntington has grown into 14 distinct neighborhoods and remains the largest metro area in West Virginia. We’ve seen a surge in businesses moving into downtown, with new restaurants, shopping and professional services options. We are adapting to an ever-changing world, with plans to make Huntington a Gigabit City and more opportunities for advanced making and manufacturing. Our residents are working tirelessly to revitalize our neighborhoods, help create new jobs and keep our city safe. We are more diverse and inclusive than ever before and know everyone’s narrative is part of our city’s fabric.
Despite ebbs and flows throughout our history, The Jewel City still shines today with its visions of the past, present and future.
As America’s Best Community, we strive to improve Huntington in everything we do. We live each day with the mantra of “make no little plans,” aiming to make Huntington a better version than what we found. Today, we are in the midst of another transformational renaissance. We are focused on four pillars: preserving our citizens’ fiscal stability, increasing spending on public safety, maintaining and increasing current levels of economic growth and continuing to use innovation as we face our city’s most pressing issues. At our core, we are a city of solutions.
On February 27, 2020, Huntington turned 149. As our city approaches its 150th anniversary in 2021, we invite our residents to partake in the celebration of the sesquicentennial. The 150th anniversary committee, composed of 18 members in various sectors and an event coordinator, is currently planning a full roster of activities for 2021. Residents of all ages will find something to do next year to celebrate our city’s milestone anniversary.
We invite you to get involved as we unveil our 150th Anniversary Toolkit later this spring and add more information on the City of Huntington’s website. Adding your voice to our positive mosaic of stories will ensure that future generations know and share our same love of Huntington.
The Huntington of today is vastly different from the Huntington of yesteryear, but one component has remained the same for 149 years: our spirited resilience. Huntington has grown into a vibrant, ever-evolving city not afraid to tackle problems and celebrate successes. Our residents have their own brand of Appalachian grit and resilience and are proud to call Huntington home.
No matter where in the world you roam, Huntington is always home.