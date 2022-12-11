Appalachia has always been home to people who know how to do more with less: how to not just survive, but thrive under challenging circumstances. During the past few years, we’ve seen an economic renaissance here in Huntington as our city has taken its rightful place on a global stage. That renaissance wouldn’t be possible without the immigrants who are our friends and neighbors. Huntington is Open to All, and that means it’s time for our city to stand with the young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers.
Dreamers are a group of young immigrants who were brought to this country as children. The average DACA recipient was brought to our country at just 6 years old and has thought of the U.S. as home for 22 years. Many Dreamers believed they were citizens until it came time to get their first job or apply to college. These young people are already a part of our community — nearly 700,000 Dreamers are living and working in this country as a part of a 2012 program known as DACA. About 100 call the Mountain State home. But a recent court ruling heralds the end of DACA, meaning the only sure path for Dreamers is for Congress to take action and pass permanent protections as a part of bipartisan legislation this year.
As the second-largest city in West Virginia and the economic gateway of the Appalachian region, Huntington is a success story for our region. From world-class research at Marshall University, to a thriving local culinary and arts scene, to our expansive park system, Huntington is flourishing. As mayor, I want Huntington to continue to grow and attract talent from around the world. It’s my job and my honor to advocate for everyone in our community, including Dreamers.
Dreamers play a key role in every segment of our economy. Almost every one of the top 25 Fortune 500 companies employs Dreamers, including major tech, retail and manufacturing companies. Dreamers also start small businesses and create new jobs. Tens of thousands of DACA recipients have already founded small businesses that employ U.S. citizens.
Before becoming mayor, I had a career in finance, with nearly three decades of experience in investment banking and investment brokerage. As our country faces down uncertain economic times, I know that protecting Dreamers is key to keeping us on track. If Congress fails to take action to protect Dreamers, nearly 1,000 Dreamers will lose their ability to legally work in this country every single business day for the two years that follow. With our country already struggling with labor shortages, we can’t afford to lose over half a million young people. It will also hurt our economy in other ways. If DACA is ended, then West Virginia will lose approximately $5.4 million in annual gross domestic product.
Just as important as Dreamers’ contributions to our economy are their contributions to our community. Dreamers are woven into the fabric of our neighborhoods. Dreamers teach our kids, work with us at our jobs and attend services in our churches. There are 300,000 American-born children with at least one parent who is a DACA-recipient, and 1.3 million people in this country live with someone who has benefited from DACA. These families will be torn apart when DACA is ended unless Congress takes action to protect them.
When we declared Huntington as Open to All, those weren’t empty words. Our city thrives when all of us thrive, no matter our race, gender, sexual orientation or country of origin. Because of this court ruling, Dreamers are at risk — and that puts our community at risk. We need Senate leaders like Senator Joe Manchin to work with colleagues across the aisle to pass permanent protections for Dreamers this year. Now is the time to take action for Dreamers and for our communities.
