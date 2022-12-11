The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Appalachia has always been home to people who know how to do more with less: how to not just survive, but thrive under challenging circumstances. During the past few years, we’ve seen an economic renaissance here in Huntington as our city has taken its rightful place on a global stage. That renaissance wouldn’t be possible without the immigrants who are our friends and neighbors. Huntington is Open to All, and that means it’s time for our city to stand with the young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers.

Dreamers are a group of young immigrants who were brought to this country as children. The average DACA recipient was brought to our country at just 6 years old and has thought of the U.S. as home for 22 years. Many Dreamers believed they were citizens until it came time to get their first job or apply to college. These young people are already a part of our community — nearly 700,000 Dreamers are living and working in this country as a part of a 2012 program known as DACA. About 100 call the Mountain State home. But a recent court ruling heralds the end of DACA, meaning the only sure path for Dreamers is for Congress to take action and pass permanent protections as a part of bipartisan legislation this year.

Steve Williams is mayor of Huntington.

