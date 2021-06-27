Congress is currently negotiating President Biden’s American Jobs Plan, a once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure paid for by making corporations pay their fair share in taxes.
As a mayor in West Virginia, it’s discouraging to see some of the discussions at the negotiating table focus on paying for infrastructure by raiding the American Rescue Plan’s COVID relief funding for state and local governments. No final infrastructure package can include provisions that rob us of these critical funds if West Virginia is to continue its economic recovery.
States and municipalities across the country were looking at possible budget shortfalls of more than $500 billion because of decreased tax revenue during the pandemic. Huntington, where I proudly serve as mayor, was fortunately one of the few exceptions.
Because of hard economic decisions my administration had to make a few years ago, Huntington went into the pandemic healthy, though not wealthy. That allowed our local government to provide economic relief to those who needed it most.
We suspended the business and occupation tax for retailers and restaurants, suspended the refuse fee for all of our residents, provided free personal protective equipment to small businesses when there were shortages, and provided supplemental uniform and cleaning allowances to all city employees to reimburse them for added expenses during the pandemic.
But like hundreds of other communities across the country, Huntington has a long list of long-term development needs such as water and sewer and broadband that will stabilize our economy and create more jobs — and we need public investment to make it happen.
Fortunately, President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin gave West Virginia a path to permanent economic recovery with the American Rescue Plan, which delivered $2 billion in state and local aid to the Mountain State.
We don’t need a crystal ball to know that cutting state and local relief funding will put a drag on our economy. During the Great Recession in 2009, billions of dollars in state and municipal aid was stripped from the stimulus package that was meant to help us recover from the Great Recession, and our state paid the price. It took practically a decade for underfunded state and local governments to recover their losses and reach pre-crisis employment levels without that critical investment. Now, there are threats to make that same mistake and stifle any hope we have for a robust economic comeback.
Cities like mine are fighting hard to beat this pandemic and continue our economic recovery, but we can’t do it without crucial COVID relief funds. Cutting billions in state and local aid would hinder our country’s recovery for years. Our leaders in Washington must put West Virginians above other interests and reject any proposal that strips crucial funding from our state.