Being mayor of Huntington is an honor. Every moment of every day I have sought to lead our city toward a transformation that will enable us to reach heights of prosperity for our families, fidelity to our neighbors and security to live our lives as we each feel called.
When I was elected, I heard clearly that the city’s fiscal concerns needed to be addressed, the neighborhoods needed to be safe and clean, and development of businesses and jobs were a must.
Dr. Robert Hayes, the late president of Marshall University, introduced me to a quote that speaks of my leadership style. “When a leader’s task is done, the aim is fulfilled, the people will say, ‘We did this ourselves.’” My task is far from done, and we have more work yet to do.
After years of treading water, Huntington residents, businesses and community organizations have all joined together to tackle the tough problems that have been holding us back.
Hard problems required hard decisions.
When I took over as mayor, our budget situation was so bad the previous administration was laying off employees and had switched to a four-day work week. We gained control over our finances. Police, fire and other city employees received 24% in raises. Police and fire pensions are now properly funded and used as the example of how public safety pensions should be managed. Police and fire retirees are now assured of the city’s commitment to pay their pensions as promised.
Crime has declined each of the past three years in every category. Most notably, violent crimes and property crimes are down.
After years of neglect, we’re now averaging $2.6 million a year in paving. Streets that have not been paved in 40 and 50 years are finally being paved. Annual neighborhood cleanups have resulted in more than 33 million pounds of trash and debris being removed from neighborhoods. Four hundred-plus structures were once on the unsafe buildings list, and now more than 265 of them have been demolished. The balance will be removed within the year.
I constantly heard residents saying the Highlawn industrial area and Fairfield’s Northcott Court, the 14th Street West Antique District and adjacent neighborhoods needed to be saved.
We’re now working to deploy high-speed broadband throughout the city to compete.
These projects became the foundation of our successful “America’s Best Communities” entry.
The $3 million award enabled us to do the following:
- Acquisition of ACF and Flint — a baseball stadium and complementary developments are underway.
- Northcott Court developers are being reviewed.
- Hal Greer Boulevard is scheduled for a nearly $10 million upgrade.
- West End is leveraging federal, state and philanthropic assistance to 14th Street West and adjoining neighborhoods.
- High-speed broadband plans are being finalized with help from the governor and federal agencies.
Promises made. Promises kept.
There is still much to be done. The uncertainty caused by COVID-19 will require an experienced, steady hand to address the unexpected challenges and martial resources.
Let’s finish what we started!