Sunday, April 19, marked the three-year anniversary of Huntington winning the America’s Best Communities competition. While we are now actively engaged in implementing the revitalization plan that was successfully awarded, it is somewhat surreal to reflect upon the opportunity obtained by our community in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. We all were so proud. Our efforts were affirmed. Our potential was affirmed.
Yet, let’s be honest and not look back with revisionist history. We also were reeling from a difficult epidemic of addiction that was being fought across the nation.
The community worked to construct the revitalization plan (and we are still working to construct that vision of revitalization) by actively discussing, reviewing, dreaming and creating a vision to move forward. The business community, the labor community, our health care community, our university, our community college, our public school system, our faith community, and our neighborhoods ALL worked together to construct a vision to revitalize our economy.
Interestingly, our community was fighting (and is still fighting) the epidemic of addiction by actively discussing, reviewing, dreaming and creating a pathway toward recovery. The business community, the labor community, our health care community, our university, our community college, our public school system, our faith community and our neighborhoods ALL worked together to construct a vision toward recovery.
Notice something? We were facing two sides of the same coin. One side is brilliant and positive and hopeful. The other side is dark and negative and hopeless. Yet, every part of our community that was seeking to build a revitalized future in our economy was also seeking to build a revitalized life for those who were caught in the clutches of addiction.
What was being reflected by all aspects of our community was what was beginning to be seen by others all across the nation. We Are … COMMUNITY. Standing together in common unity.
My wife Mary once admonished me when I was complaining about a particularly difficult time I had in my past. I said, “I would give anything if that never happened.” Mary gently put me in my place, where I needed to be. She said, “Stephen, don’t ever say that again. Because you experienced that pain, you are the man who you are today. That enabled us to be brought together.” Such wisdom. Our collective pain over the years has enabled our community to be brought together.
We have the wonder of seeing that we can compete and win. We have the wonder of seeing that we can experience woeful pain and find solutions that others seek to emulate.
As we face an uncertain future in the coming weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, let’s rely on the lessons of our past. Because we allow ourselves to define our response to an event, we can determine the outcome. We have the will to prevail in restoring our economy being ravaged by the pandemic because our entire community has constructed a vision that was not defined by the past but is defining our future. We will overcome this viral pandemic because our community has constructed a system that permits healing to depend upon the entire community and the community enables the healing.
We have shown that a small town can change the direction of the national conversation. We have shown that there are no small voices. Let the nation watch and learn.
We Are … COMMUNITY. Standing together in common unity.