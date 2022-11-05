I have spent my campaign knocking on doors, speaking with my neighbors at events and posting on social media about the issues our state faces and how I believe we can address them. We’ve talked about public education, jobs, healthcare and infrastructure. You’ve shared your concerns about privacy and autonomy and our children leaving West Virginia. I’ve shared my history, growing up here in Huntington, graduating from Marshall and raising my two daughters in our community.
Instead of simply telling you more about who I am, I want to take this opportunity to also talk about who we are.
As a family doctor who provides volunteer care for people experiencing homelessness in our community, I want you to know that your neighbors need help. Winter is coming and we have more people forced to sleep outside than ever before. Too often, homelessness is spoken about in broad, abstract terms, forgetting the actual human beings that are impacted and distancing ourselves from the issue. The truth is, most of us live one unexpected medical emergency, flash flood or rent increase away from losing the security of a place to call home.
We have as many as 150 friends, parents, brothers, daughters and even grandparents facing the cold alone this winter. Even with the City Mission at full capacity, we do not have enough warm beds to keep everyone safe on the freezing nights to come.
Many who will be left out in the cold don’t even have the most basic of winter necessities: a coat. Harmony House, the day shelter where I provide care, is in dire need of coats and blankets this year. We have a shortage of adult coats that we have never before faced, and we are in desperate need of donations.
My husband, Justin, and I chose to stay and raise our family in Huntington because we love our home. This is a community where all are welcome and each individual is valued. We have faced challenges together, overcome obstacles and emerged as an example of what strength, compassion and unity can achieve. I know we can come together to solve this problem.
I am running for office because I was taught by my parents, my grandparents and my teachers to serve others. I was raised to believe that in giving, we receive. And I am asking our community to come together and care for each other as the days get colder. If you can donate hats, gloves, socks, blankets and especially coats, please bring them to Harmony House at 627 4th Avenue. If you have a place of worship or other building where people may seek refuge, please let us know. You can call or text me directly at 304-208-8056.
A representative is someone who puts the needs of their constituents first and elevates their voices with every opportunity. This is who I am. I promise you, if elected, I will work and speak and advocate, not simply for myself and my ideas, but for every single person I represent every chance I am given.
Sydnee Smirl McElroy is the Democratic candidate for the 26th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
