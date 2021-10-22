This is in response to Aubrey King’s column “Misconceptions and outright lies abound” of Oct. 6:
I agree that the vote count was probably right in Joe Biden’s favor, but that was not how the election was fixed. It was fixed in my mind and many others’ by the coverup of the corrupt Biden family by social media platforms blocking the stories by calling them misinformation and the mainstream media lying and calling that news Russian propaganda, which if known by most of the electorate of the U.S. before the election to be true would have caused a completely different outcome for the election. True!
Afghanistan was not lost; it was given away by Biden. We had already pulled most of our ground forces out but held 2,500 troops in a secure airbase to keep the Taliban at bay while peace talks were going on by the previous administration with no troops killed in the past 18 months. The base provided air support for the Afghan army and allied forces. Because Biden changed the rules and announced we were leaving by the end of August so he could have a photo op for Sept. 11, the Taliban immediately started taking over the country, and even I could see they would be taking over fast. If there was not a concern that this would happen, then why did the CIA pull out early in the summer?
What is mind-blowing is that Biden says he was not advised of this, but our top military said that he was. That means someone is lying or Biden forgot, which is a much more serious problem. What unelected official is running our country? It was on his orders that one of the biggest blunders by the U.S. in military history occurred. Why was it so important to get all our servicemen out of Afghanistan by Aug. 30 when we still have thousands of troops in South Korea, Japan, Germany and many other places in the world to try to keep the peace?
Giving away billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the enemy weakens our military, Joe! Having served in the military, there is nothing more disgusting than having our leader to leave Americans and allies behind enemy lines! True!
COVID-19: If Joe Biden has done such a good job with the virus, then why have there been more deaths in his nine months than there were in the whole year of 2020? Thank God that Biden was not in charge last year because then we would not have had a vaccine before the end of the year, but because we had a businessman in charge he got one produced in less time than expected. If Biden and the swamp had been in charge we would have probably had one by 2026 or 2027 and lost millions more people.
If you like things screwed up, leave them to the swamp. As for people not taking the vaccine, that falls on Biden and Kamala Harris saying that if Trump accomplished it they would not trust it. All the Trump supporters I know have taken the vaccine and wear masks. I think most of the hesitant are mostly Democratic base voters. True!
Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin: If they are given early on, then the outcome is much less severe according to medical authorities I have heard. True!
I do believe that our country is not socialist right now, but the far-left wing of the Democratic Party, I feel, are doing their best to make it one as fast as they can before the next election. True!