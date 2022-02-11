When I see avoidable pitfalls in the way of young people I feel compelled to tell them how my own mistakes have taught me. Sometimes, telling stories is enough. Young folks are smart. They learn best when they’re allowed to hear the tales and connect the dots using their own intellects rather than having some adult handing them the completed puzzle with the dots neatly connected.
If an adult had simply told you to be persistent when you were a child, would that have had as much effect as reading “The Tortoise and the Hare”? If my mother had said, “Timmy, you can outperform braggarts who have more skill than you if you just stay with it,” I suppose that I probably would have believed her, but the lesson would not have sunk in so well. Now that I think about it, Aesop could have skipped the moral lessons that ended his fables. The stories were enough but the conclusions were not — without the stories.
Stories remind us that we ought to be truthful. There is more and deeper meaning in the words “remember the boy who cried ‘wolf’ ” than in the simple admonition to tell the truth. We tell fictional stories about talking animals and thoughtful machines because they help us teach our children and remind ourselves of truths that lead us to better decisions.
“The Little Engine that Could” is untrue, but the lesson it teaches has probably nudged some of us to put forth enough effort to finish challenging endeavors after we felt completely used up.
We tell our children humiliating truths plucked from our own histories to help them avoid the pitfalls that derailed us in our youth. That’s uncomfortable for both of us even though discomfort is not the goal. We admit our shame to our children, not to make them feel guilty or ashamed of our kinship but to help them choose not to repeat our blunders. We don’t expect to make them feel proud of us -– or of themselves -– by sharing our personal histories, but it gives them a firmer footing than if we were to share only those stories that paint their parents as the heroes of every encounter. It’s a healthy thing to speak of our failures along with our accomplishments for the lessons that both give to our children.
Similarly, there are lessons to be learned by telling the history of humankind, of people and their doings both near and far, geographically and temporally. In this sense we can be grateful that those who came before us made grave errors. We take no pleasure in their errors. We fail if we try to justify their transgressions. We fail if we take offense by the retelling and if we try to silence those who write or speak of past events.
Truths about racial discrimination, antisemitism, injustices perpetrated against Native Americans, the unjust treatment of folks whose sexual orientations have not conformed to norms need to be shared. Some among us have suggested that we should silence the telling of such histories because the tellers “are trying to make us ashamed to be (Americans, white, successful, Christian…).” When the good that comes from the telling of history is so obvious, it is ludicrous to assign such low motives to the high calling of truth tellers. To arbitrarily slap the label of “Critical Race Theory” on vast swaths of actual history in order to vilify it is absurd.
Book bans rob our students of the material they need to live in the present and to prepare for the future.