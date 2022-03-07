The Mountain State is recruiting new residents. It recently launched Ascend West Virginia, which offers cash to high-skilled, remote workers from around the world who want to relocate. Launched in cooperation with the governor’s office, the program is the brainchild of native son-turned-Silicon Valley CEO Brad Smith, who donated the funds to set it up.
Boosters of Ascend West Virginia bill it as a win-win. Newcomers get paid $12,000 to move here plus other perks like free outdoor gear rentals. And the state benefits from the economic activity and tax dollars that the transplants will supposedly bring with them.
But there’s a piece missing from this puzzle. As recently described in the Washington Post, Ascend pitches potential recruits on “1,400 climbing routes, 200 mountain-bike trails, 100 paddling runs and access to seven different ski areas.” Yet nowhere in that article can one find the words “West Virginians.” The program’s recruiting materials are heavy on outdoor sports, light on any mention of people who already live here.
There’s no question our state needs an economic jump start. Employment growth is lackluster, increasing more slowly in West Virginia than nationwide, according to a recent report from West Virginia University. The unemployment rate remains stubbornly higher than it was pre-pandemic.
We are also one of the poorest states in the union, with the second-lowest median income and a poverty rate of around 16%. And amid the opioid crisis, our communities suffered from the highest overdose rate in the country. We have the lowest life expectancy and score poorly on other health indicators as well.
Moreover, according to a recent study by Congress’s Joint Economic Committee, West Virginia has endured an acute “brain drain” in which our better-educated young adults leave the state.
In this environment, economic development programs are essential. West Virginia needs better schools and infrastructure, and more investment opportunities and training. But Ascend West Virginia doesn’t provide any of those things. Its approach to expanding human capital in our state — the sum total of education, skills, and talent — is to simply import new people rather than devoting more resources to those of us already here.
Ascend’s backers no doubt have good intentions. But it’s highly unlikely their scheme will work. States, regions, and cities offer relocation inducements all the time, from tax breaks for businesses to programs for mobile entrepreneurs. Tulsa, Honolulu, Northwest Arkansas, Alabama, Michigan, Vermont and Maine have all offered such lures in recent years.
There’s little evidence these sorts of programs promote sustainable growth. In a 2020 paper by Columbia and Princeton economists, the authors did not find strong evidence that firm-specific tax incentives increase broader economic growth at the state and local level. And a recent study by the Tax Foundation concluded that, “if the goal is to attract people for the long haul … as well as to do right by existing residents, then state and local governments should focus on enhancing the overall competitiveness of their tax codes, not just offering inducements for select new residents.”
The bottom line is, you can’t just import people to paper over underlying social and economic challenges. Just as increased immigration to the United States has not solved homelessness or income inequality — and in some cases has exacerbated such problems — increased migration into West Virginia will not solve health and economic challenges here.
West Virginia would certainly benefit from having more high-skilled, well-paid workers. But we should get there by building up public education. By incentivizing employers to hire recent grads from state universities. By investing in our parks, schools, small businesses, and infrastructure — measures that will help retain our best and brightest.
Ascend may attract a few tourists, but it’s not putting Mountaineers first. Rather than pay people to come, we should give West Virginians more reasons to stay.