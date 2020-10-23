When elected to Huntington City Council, my priority will always be to represent the people that have chosen me in a manner uplifting of their voice. I will serve as representation that is engaged with the community members and will work to bring the families together, to share our concerns and ideas for the future of our community.
I believe that safety and security in the neighborhood will be the cornerstone on which we need to move forward and grow our community.
Through encouraging community involvement and connectivity, we will build a greater sense of pride in our community in turn creating a safer environment for our senior citizens and young families to thrive. When neighbors know each other, there is a deeper comradery, a stronger support system, and a more watchful eye for the surroundings.
I will gladly promote the already active community organizations and encourage the growth and development of others, bringing lifelong community members together by their commonalities and strengthening those bonds.
I will work to find creative solutions for bringing back businesses like local grocery while helping to also redevelop other vacant properties in the district to enhance our economic contributions and maintaining the values that are instilled in the upbringing of Westmoreland families.
Through collaborative efforts with those in both the public and private sectors, I am certain that lucrative strategies can be found to help facilitate the growth and development of the community, including greater access to conveniences for our families.
I will not accept status quo. I will ask questions. Some of those questions may come with difficult answers, but when the answers are honest — that is OK.