In recent months, the world has been spinning around the news of a disease that has brought people’s lives and the global economy to an abrupt halt. Even amid a global pandemic, one disease has managed to outshine the coronavirus in its repulsiveness, yet this one will never have a vaccine to cure its side effects.
This disease is America’s greatest disease. The nasty head of racism has reared its head in recent weeks, along with it the deaths of black Americans who still should be living today. Particularly, the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and the death of George Floyd after being pinned to the pavement by his neck by an officer’s knee for over eight minutes in Minneapolis. These incidents call back to other deaths like Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Alton Sterling, Philando Castle, Walter Scott, and many others.
The common theme of each of these cases is the video accompanying each situation, which caused each of these incidents to gain widespread outrage across the internet. Meanwhile, some millions of Americans even protested in their respective cities about the incidents, while President Trump tweeted on Tuesday his “great news” of The Atlantic laying off 20% of its staff before acknowledging either of these deaths. Finally, on Wednesday, Mr. Trump tweeted that he requested the FBI and Department of Justice into the death of George Floyd.
If Mr. Trump is willing to admit the injustice done in the case of George Floyd, he should help prevent these types of injustices from happening again.
The federal government, with the support of Mr. Trump, should create a national program for anti-bias and de-escalation training for police departments to use across the country. Mr. Trump should also support an initiative that would allow the use of federal grants to ensure that every police officer has a body camera and encourage states to make their use required at the state level.
Finally, Mr. Trump should support reconciliation programs between police departments and communities. These programs can facilitate honest engagements and acknowledge historical tensions at the community level, and hopefully lead communities on a path toward mutual trust.
These programs could easily be accommodated within the $2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill that Mr. Trump has suggested and could be the single most important reform to the criminal justice system seen in decades.
These incidents feel like they demand a response, but they ultimately seem to fade into a long list of names and faces that have been lost over the years. These incidents should be meet with widespread condemnation from both political parties and all walks of life.
Situations like these ultimately reach a fever pitch, sometimes in the form of more violence; however, complacency allows them to happen again. Citizens of the United States need to collectively decide if this is the type of behavior that is acceptable, if not for someone else but you, or your son, daughter, parent, or friend. If it is not acceptable, it should not need to go viral on Twitter to reach justice like in the case of Arbery. And more importantly, there should have never been a case at all. Both Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd should still be alive today.