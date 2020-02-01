Huntington City Council this week approved an ordinance requiring that the names of owners of all structures on the city’s vacant building registry be displayed on those structures, along with the owners’ contact information. The decision has brought mixed reaction of online readers of The Herald-Dispatch.
The ordinance, approved unanimously, updates the city’s current vacant building ordinance, which requires homes vacant for more than 210 consecutive days be registered to the city with an annual fee. The amended ordinance requires the name of the building’s owner, the owner’s new address and phone number, if available, be displayed on each of the 700 buildings currently on the registry.
Some readers support the idea, according to their online comments, while others oppose it. Here is a sample of online comments from readers who were asked whether they agreed with the council’s action:
Joshua M Garnes: “All of that information can easily be found on the Cabell County assessor’s website and would only take less than a minute to look up. What’s the point?”
Judy Wade: “Absolutely. What a good idea.”
Mark Williams: “... Here’s a pic of 4 buildings/houses that have burned to a crisp in the last few years, yet all are still standing. These are all in the same part of town, less than 1 minute apart. ... Someone needs to do something. It IS possible to address the underlying issues for these problems AND the cosmetic issues at the same time. Post the owners names, knock the buildings down, I don’t care. Just do something about it.”
Joe Spriegel: “A positive change the city could do to encourage growth and development would be to get rid of zoning and land use regulations that have been shown to drive up the cost of housing. If less of the city was zoned for single family with a height restriction, more folks might build modern housing/buy up decrepit property to tear down to build it.”
TK Barker: “... I would love City of Huntington to work on a comprehensive development plan ... that takes care of properties that need torn down, crime, issues of adequate housing and other critical needs for residents that need addressed. Our incremental phases of eliminating 150 properties annually continues to harbor crime.”
Brandon Davis: “We might as well additionally tax all the vehicles that don’t get driven everyday. Trash can out by the sidewalk on a nongarbage pickup day? Let’s tax each can also! ... make people pay for their property they already paid for once? Yeah, great idea!!! (What’s) wrong with you people?”
Jan Hite King: “... how can you even sell property in Huntington? So we tax them because the city is in shambles and no one wants to own anything there? Great idea!”
Eric Sullivan: “ ... taxing vacant property owners is like a bank getting rich off overdraft fees when you’re already broke. I would venture to say the majority of structures you see burned out that need torn down do not have the finances to support being torn down, thus they stand in the shape they are until the city decides to take them down. The city is then out the cost of demolition until (if) the property ever sells, then they get their money back before the owner sees any proceeds. ... Should the city be in favor of cleaning up that property their fund for tearing down other dilapidated structures would be depleted.”
Ben Collins: “... who is going to want to buy and move to Huntington if there is no work to pay for it? Average salary in Huntington is less than $30k and nearly 1/3 of the population already there is unemployed.”
Fallon Jo Boggs: “... everybody pays property taxes. If they’re going to let a building sit and rot, and fill up with vagrants, they should be held accountable for that. If they aren’t going to use the property, sell it.”
Rob Shuff: “Wonder how many are actually paying the taxes. Not sure this is the answer, but something has to be done to get rid of these properties.”
Amanda Mercer: “I’m all for the cleanup of the city, but I’m not sure shaming people is the way to go.”
Dennis Ray Viars: “A bunch of wonderful ideas. Let’s find more ways to kill this city. To the point all businesses leave. Let’s shove every bit of the younger generation out of the area and turn this into another ghost town.
Donna Winters DelCheccolo: “You put this on the outside of the building and you are advertising to the vagrants to come on in and steal what you can.”