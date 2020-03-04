Online readers of The Herald-Dispatch weren’t happy to read about requests by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to raise their electric rates by 10.9% for most residential customers.
If approved in full by the West Virginia Public Service Commission, a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will see an increase of $13.88 a month in his or her electricity bills.
On Friday, the two utilities submitted Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) and Vegetation Management Program (VMP) filings to the PSC and outlined a proposal to partially offset the proposed ENEC and VMP increases using federal tax reform savings.
According to Appalachian Power, the ENEC reimburses the company on a dollar-for-dollar basis for coal and natural gas to fuel power plants and for purchased power. The VMP reimburses the company for right-of-way vegetation management, the company said.
“The company is proposing to increase ENEC rates by $82 million and VMP rates by $70 million,” Appalachian Power said in a press release announcing the filing. “These increases are needed to allow the company to recover ongoing ENEC and VMP costs as well as approximately $90 million of unrecovered ENEC and VMP costs already incurred through the end of 2019.”
Here is what some readers had to say:
Kimberly Carico: “If approved? They’re always approved.”
Stacie Wood Strader: “Problem with renewable energy is that it’s not great for this area of the country. I moved to WV from New Mexico where it’s great to have solar panels because they get 350 days of sunlight a year. We do not receive that amount of sunlight and many people have tree cover in the way. ... Here you would still have to pay for the power AND then pay for the panels to be installed. Yes I know there is a government subsidy, but it’s not for the whole price.”
Michael Mills: “They should first cut some of the multimillion-dollar salaries at the top of the company before squeezing customers for more money yet again. AEP’s irresponsible management of their funds shouldn’t mean that the consumer should be left paying higher rates yet again.”
Lucy Booth Stephens: “Time to flood Attorney General office with complaints!! Fight back against big CEOs.”
Christy Green Heather Oliver: “NO! Just tell them NO!”
Connie Scragg Cook: “Unacceptable. This is not for the betterment of the customer. Improve the quality and system on your own dime. The customer is already overpaying for poor service.”
Elizabeth Belcher: “We are still on a 3K line installed in the early 1960s that goes through wilderness that can only be accessed on foot. Until AEP invests and improves the current line wattage up to modern standards and reroutes the line for maximum access and efficiency, I see no right to raise rates.”
Peter Hornbeck: “Keep shutting down coal-fired (plants) and watch it going even more.”
Linda Pasley Bradshaw: “Oh they’ll get it. Thanks to lobbyists.”
Kuyler McComas: “I pay twice as much for electricity in Huntington as I did in Cincinnati. If AEP is asking for a rate increase, maybe we ask for a different provider.”
April Whitmer Parsons: “Programs like the one I work for are in place to help low-income families save on their utility bills, but there’s only so much we can do. ... it’s sad when a large portion of our state’s population already can’t afford their electric bills. ... I’m ready to look into solar panels!”
Renee Smith: “They don’t need an increase; we already pay from $155 to $430 a month. What do they want people to do, starve?”
Angie Arthur: “NO! Between utility increases and tax increases, how is a person supposed to live?”
Brian Midkiff: “I pay over $400 a month in the winter time! A monopoly company! Trump even gave them a tax break!!!”
Josh Jobes: “This is a good reminder that renewable energy options exist.”
James Steele: “Our electric bill is already too expensive for our income. We are just able to pay our bills now. Please do not approve this raise. PLEASE.”