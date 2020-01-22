Readers of The Herald-Dispatch were asked in a poll question whether they thought the Cabell County Commission should approve a resolution declaring the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” as proposed by County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya. Such a resolution would not have the force of law, but would put the county on record as opposed to prohibiting the enforcement of gun control measures viewed by the commission as violations of the Constitution.
The commission is scheduled to vote on the resolution at its meeting Thursday morning in the Cabell County Courthouse.
Readers were split on the volatile issue. Here are some of the comments they posted online:
Kristen Nicole Williamson: “Spoiler alert — AMERICA IS ALREADY A 2ND AMENDMENT SANCTUARY ... read the constitution!”
Amanda Kinder: “NO! It’s a waste of time and taxpayer money, and nothing more than political pandering ... Kelli Sobonya’s job is to worry about issues that matter IN THIS COUNTY. Roads, jobs, schools ...”
Kelli Sobonya: “ ... It’s a shame local governments across the nation are having to reaffirm our constitutional rights such as the Second Amendment of which I strongly support and will vehemently defend. On another note, there is not a county road system in WV — only State, municipal, private, subdivision.”
Terry Headley: “... ‘waste of time and money’? Yep ... two minutes to pass a resolution and maybe $1 buck for the paper and ink to print it.”
Jenny Carol Brumfield-Holderby: “... the Second Amendment sanctuary IS this country. THIS city and surrounding area of Cabell County should uphold the Second Amendment of the US Constitution, the right to bear arms. Legally.”
Joe Risch: “I never thought our politicians would put us alongside other sanctuary cities. This policy wouldn’t be enforceable, correct?”
Melinda Perron: “This is so stupid. Seriously, we have real problems around here, why don’t you work on addressing some of those instead of doing stuff like this for brownie points?”
Joab Dellinger: “No they shouldn’t vote on this lame idea. Nobody wants your guns nor are they going to take them. If the U.S. government actually had intentions of coming down on its own, the last thing they care about is Buford’s collection of rifles in Cabell Co, WV.”
Mike Spike Morris: “Yeah, you can put up signs on the interstate like when every town was a ‘Strategic Business Location.’ ”
Barbara Scott: “Will they now pass a resolution in support of the other 26 amendments to the U.S. Constitution?”
Teresa Belcher Fulks: “A lot of times we the people bring destruction upon ourselves by bring attention to stuff like this ... I don’t believe the day will come when they try to take guns. There would be a lot of blood in the streets.”
Shirley A Lawson: “Why would the County Commissioners be involved at all in this vote?”
Vicki Pasko: “Should be already. But if not, YES.”
Olive Dugan: “No. This is ridiculous.”
Darrin Wyrick: “110 percent yes!”
Debbie Hoptry: “Yes! Every county in this state should make this statement! Even though it’s a constitutional right!”
Jeffrey A. Ward: “Virginia tells us it’s necessary. Yes.”
Daryl A Pullin: “Absolutely not!!!!”
Amanda Baisden: “Did the Second Amendment get taken away by Trump and I missed it? What part of reading comprehension are you not catching?”
Judy Wade: “Many of the people who first came to West Virginia were hunters, including my ancestors. We all can shoot straight and that is why we have the highest % of veterans for our population size, more than any other state, which included my father (WWII) and brother, (Vietnam). But, one thing West Virginians are also known for is not being attention-seeking, show offs, who stir up controversy for personal gain.”
Nicholas McComas: “Only the ones who uphold their Oath of Office will vote for this ... The entire U.S.A. is a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” per our founding documents and our inalienable rights we have laid claim to in our Nation ... We just want to see who votes to uphold their Oath and who votes to remove our Freedoms = Traitors ...”