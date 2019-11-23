Comments this week from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell regarding politics and bad behavior attracted skepticism from several online readers of The Herald-Dispatch.
The Kentucky Republican, speaking at an event in his home state, said that both sides of the political spectrum need to defuse the anger surrounding political discourse. The country needs to “learn how to behave better, how to be able to disagree without anger.”
McConnell is a key ally of President Donald Trump and has referred to himself as the “Grim Reaper” for his strategy of burying the legislative priorities of House Democrats in the GOP-led Senate.
The senator listed incivility as the country’s biggest problem. “People are acting out and it’s not, I don’t think, limited to one ideological place or another. You’ve just got a lot of people engaging in bad behavior,” The Associated Press reported him saying.
The senator later told reporters that his motivation was last year’s acrimonious confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Here is what some readers had to say about McConnell and his remarks.
TK Barker: “He is unfortunately a graduate of my university ... I don’t agree with him on anything prior to his statement about civil behavior that has clearly gone. In politics it’s the norm. Sadly in our country outside of politics it has become the norm for adults and children of all ages. Heartbreaking.”
———
Gabriel Trimble: “Given his do-nothing ways, I’d say that’s an ‘honorary’ bs degree indeed!”
———
Mamie Moine: “Starting with you, people need to learn to be nice even if they disagree. Both party reps in Washington are guilty. The healing starts with you.”
———
David Smith: “LOL.. Now that is funny coming from ‘Ditch Mitch’ .... Next to Dump Trump, this man is leading the way in hate of others! Our country’s civility will come back, and Dumping Trump and Ditching Mitch will be a great step in that direction!!!”
———
Amanda Kinder: That’s easy [for him] to say when no one is denying your civil liberties, access to taxpayer funded healthcare, ‘equal’ economic opportunities, fair housing policies, etc. This is beyond ignorant and hypocritical. He, like nearly everyone else in D.C., lacks self awareness to a point that it’s obscene.”
———
William B. Sauerwein: “His civility starts with payoffs from the rich and corporations including big pharma, but he calls them donations.”
———
Marsha Chapman Wagers: “Let’s start with Mitch McConnell (R-KY).”
———
Stephanie Shanklin Elswick: “A smidge. Hypocritical...??”
———
Joab Dellinger: “Good lord he sucks at life.”
———
Adam Varney: “Mitch has over 400 bills sitting on his desk that he refuses to bring to a vote, not to mention that he withheld a Supreme Court seat from a sitting president ... and he wants to talk about civility?”
———
Catarino Valero: “Let’s see if he believes his BS when he is voted out of office!”
———
Brian Patrick Bailey: “More concerned about Moscow Mitch sucking up to Putin.”