This week’s annual fountain ceremony at Marshall University to remember the 75 people who perished in the 1970 crash of a plane carrying the MU football team, coaching staff and community members sparked a lot of interest in The Herald-Dispatch’s stories about that tragedy.
Thousands have gone to the newspaper’s website this week to read accounts of what happened that day when the plane bringing the team and others back from a game in Greenville, North Carolina, against East Carolina University crashed short of Tri-State Airport. Many readers this week added their own thoughts by sharing comments. Here are a few of those observations and memories from readers.
n n n
Sam Jones: I was at the game! Later on my black and white, 3 channel TV, a scroll across the bottom of the screen announced the crash, with no survivors. I wept, prayed, trying to bring balance back into my life. I had yelled and screamed at them because they were ECU’s opponent that day! Now I yell for the Pirates but the opposition are trying hard too and they are someone’s son! So I stand down when it comes to badmouthing the opposition! That day changed a lot for me. I pulled for The Thundering Herd unless they are playing my Pirates!”
n n n
Shelia Justice: “I also lost 2 of my doctors. ... I was at coach Shorty Moss’ house that night and he brought his little girl down to see me, she was sick so his wife couldn’t go. ... We were rocketts together for the Charleston Rockets football team and he played football. They lived in Guyan Estates where I lived.”
n n n
H Mack Dolan: “It was my senior year at Marshall! My best friend, Allen Natkovitz, was the RA in South Hall! Most of his floor was occupied by football players! The next day it was very strange to walk the hall in silence! This marks the 49 year and my 49th year of teaching second grade!”
n n n
Ralph Young: “Lost relatives and friends that day.”
n n n
Theresa Murray Coleman: “I started at ECU in 1974, just a few years after this accident. Since the young men played their game at Greenville, ECU has continued to remember the Marshall team on the anniversary of the crash. Even though we didn’t really know where Marshall was at the time, we never will forget the Thundering Herd. We feel like family with an eternal connection. Several memorials are located on campus and we changed the colors on our fountain to remember the 75! Thoughts & prayers are sent to all of your Marshall families!”
n n n
Alan Ritter: “I went to a work-related retreat where the movie WE ARE MARSHALL was a centerpiece. Very good choice to be seen anytime.”
n n n
Trudy Kearns: “I remember this crash so clearly. No one could believe all those young people were gone and crew. I have since visited Marshall and you see the team everywhere you go. All over shop walls. This town is so proud of these young men and keep their memories alive. My heart goes out to those who lost loved ones that day.”
n n n
Tom Walker: “I will never forget that day. Being home on leave from the US Navy I had just graduated from Marshall several months prior. My parents’ home was right across the river in Burlington, Ohio, and we heard an awful noise echoing across the river in the airport’s direction. Then it was as if every emergency siren was blaring in the distance. Wondering what all the commotion was about, we turned on WSAZ-TV to see the horrific news. My family and I were deeply saddened by this event. I still had acquaintances from classes at MU and our family doctor, Dr. Ray Hayley, and wife were lost. Huntington and Marshall lost so many supporters and city business notables. There were so many children orphaned by this event. There was so much grief in the Tri-State area that it was palpable with a pall hanging over the entire area. It saddens me deeply every year at this time when I think how many families and children were affected by that terrible day. But we did survive because ‘We are Marshall’!”
n n n
Mary Jean Ney: “It did tear the town apart but it also brought it closer together. Prior to the crash Marshall was the ‘red headed step child’ of both the state and the town. Marshall was there but wasn’t. Funding from the state sucked and the town really didn’t support the school the way a town should, but after there was unity that continues to this day. You did that 75. RIP.”