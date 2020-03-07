An article appearing in The Herald-Dispatch about proposed Trump administration rule changes in the food stamp program brought widespread disagreement among the newspaper’s online readers.
The rule change, taking effect April 1, could make it more difficult for able-bodied people without dependents and between the ages 18 and 49 to continue receiving benefits. The Trump administration has touted the change as a way to get people working and save $5.5 billion over five years. Able-bodied adults without dependents are 7% of SNAP recipients.
Currently, work-eligible, able-bodied adults without dependents under 50 can receive monthly benefits if they meet a 20-hour weekly work, job training or school requirement. Those who don’t are are limited to three months of food stamps over three years. However, states with high unemployment or few jobs have been able to waive time limits. The new rules make it harder to get waivers. But several states have pushed back on the rules, saying they will lead to more hunger and homelessness.
Here is a sampling of comments from H-D readers:
Lessie Chapman: “... they have to work 20 hours. I had to work 35 years to support my family with NO RELIEF handout. How is this a bad thing? You have a family or not ... you don’t work, you don’t eat. There are jobs out there to be had; go get one and get off the government tit — simple.”
Ron Oxley: “They should get to work if they’re able, which many of them are in Huntington.”
Carla Vance Hesseltine: “ ... no, many are underemployed and the elderly.”
Billie Noel: “That’s what the welfare system was initially created for. For low income people who work but did not make enough money for food. It was not created to live off of if you are capable of employment.”
Stanley Merritt: “8 CORPORATIONS receive $30 BILLION in corporate welfare. Average of $3.75 BILLION EACH per year. 36 MILLION PEOPLE receive $68 BILLION in food stamps. Average of $1,889 each per year. Yeah, the poor are the bad guys taking advantage of you.”
Clarence Williams: “Good. The majority of food stamp recipients can work, they just don’t.”
Connie Jones: “... a lot of people who get food stamps are the elderly and can’t work.”
Summer Dawn: Wrong! A good majority of Food stamp recipients work, but the cost of living is so high they have no choice but to rely on food stamps.”
Connie Jones: “... very few compared to those who need them. There is always someone that takes advantage of a situation and ruin a good thing for people who need the help.”
Leah Morris: “And in the world, corporations they are raking in at a much higher rate of welfare than food stamps. Use of facts would be good here.”
Larry Edmund Bias: “... we have senators and representatives that are making laws for their lobbyists to have loopholes at paying taxes. Who’s at fault? Corporations or the congress? Congress is the one at fault.”
Daytona McClain Jarman: “If they are able bodied, they should be working.”
Joe Zeppy: “If a person is able to work, then they should not be allowed to use a safety net that is designed to help those that need it.”
Summer Dawn: “... What about people who even though they work can’t afford the high cost of living so therefore will go hungry without foodstamps?”
Johnny Mckinney: “About time, the people have taken advantage of it too long.”
Cliff Haddox: “... who, where, are you willing to risk cutting someone who needs it in an effort to get someone who you feel doesn’t deserve it?”
Daniel Barbour: “Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him. Proverbs 14:31.”
Kimberly Dawn Herbert Maynard: “... needy and straight up lazy are 2 different things. There’s many young, able-bodied people who get welfare and can work. They choose not to. They choose to let the government provide for them and their children using tax payers money.”
Daniel Barbour: “So how do you justify this rant to the kids who won’t eat? You just tell them ‘Sorry, kid. Your dad’s lazy and we needed that tax money for the president’s golf trip.’ Something like that?”
Carla Vance Hesseltine: “Great to see all of Bible Belt R supporters wanting to punish the poor, elderly and children. #wwjd.”